TAY TWP. - A local senior faces a stunt driving charge after his vehicle was clocked at 51 kilometres an hour over the speed limit last Friday.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, an OPP officer spotted the vehicle on Highway 12, and determined it was travelling 131 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

Police also determined the driver had been drinking.

A 75-year-old man lost his driver's licence for three days, after registering a 'warn' in a breath test, and was charged with stunt driving by excessive speed.

He was given a March court date in Penetanguishene.