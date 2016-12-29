Swimmer sets personal best in home pool

The Orillia Channel Cats Swim Club recently hosted an invitational swim meet in town.

Fifty-five swimmers from Orillia were in attendance, as well as just more than 60 from Bracebridge and Orangeville combined.

“We wanted to host a competition early December in order for our parents to gain experience running an invitational meet and to give our swimmers an opportunity to race. Early December is a great time to swim fast, and we knew they could in their home pool,” said head coach Meredith Thompson-Edwards.

Hughie Edwards, 15, qualified for age-group provincials in the 100-metre breaststroke, achieving a personal best time of 1:13.88.

“Hughie now has two provincial qualifying times (100- and 200-metre breaststroke), which he will race at provincials early March,” said Thompson-Edwards.

The local club had some swimmers qualify for more events at regionals, as well as a first-time regional qualifier, Madison Woolhouse, in 50-metre freestyle.

Other Channel Cats who participated include Alexander Baillie, Ava Barjak, Rachel Carr, Jasmine Coleman, Evangeline Cooke, Grace Dilawri, Jack Dilawri, Ava-Holly Elliott, Hayley Fisher, Hayley French, Flora Haslem, Katie Heckendorn, Ava Holmgren, Isabella Holmgren, Anna Holton, Hannah Kennedy, Genevieve Loewen, Jakob Loewen, Meagan Mackenzie, Tess Mackenzie, Kait Madden, Nathan McClinchey, Holly McCool, Owen McCool, Ariel McGee, Jayden Mendoza, Ceili Minten, Zach Moczkodan, Caleb Near, Peyton Nie, Davyn Oxby, Brooklyn Paddon, Paige Paddon, Lillian Partridge, Ryan Pederson, Alexandre Rainville, Nicolas Rainville, Mathieu Rainville, Grace Reed, Meghan Rogers, Esmee Rosati, Owen Rosati, Jacob Shivers, Chloe Smith, Maggie Smith, Nathaniel Sneyd, Peter Sneyd, Sarah Sneyd, Ryan Tigchelaar, Owen Wagner, Carly Widmer, Megan Widmer and Blythe Wieclawek.

The upcoming competition schedule for the Channel Cats includes meets in Guelph, Etobicoke and Orangeville before attending Huronia Short Course Regionals early February in Barrie.