Area residents have a wide range of fun options to welcome the new year.

From the family-friendly to the more adult-inspired, businesses and municipalities are promising something for everyone as Canada heads into its sesquicentennial.

While one hotel will present a country-themed New Year’s Eve bash, the city of Orillia’s parks, recreation and culture department is planning a party at Rotary Place to help Orillians begin celebrating both Canada’s and the city’s 150th birthday.

“We’ll be demonstrating our civic pride,” said Jacqueline Soczka, the city’s culture manager, noting Orillia was officially incorporated as a municipality on January 1, 1867.

Soczka has been busy this week ensuring everything goes according to plan at Rotary Place, which will again host the city’s official welcome to 2017.

“It should be a really fun time. It’s an opportunity to come together and ring in the new year.”

Things get underway Saturday at 4 p.m., with a Junior C hockey game. There will also be crafts, arcade games, free public skating and live entertainment, including a magic show by illusionist Ray Chance.

The event will move outside after 9 p.m. for a “spectacular” fireworks display with colourful bombs bursting in the sky at 9:30 p.m.

A similar plan is in the works for Coldwater, which will also feature free public skating from 6 to 9 p.m. followed by a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

“There’s no charge to the public,” Coldwater Lions Club organizer Larry Morley said, noting there will also be free hot chocolate and hot dogs.

“We’re inviting everyone to come out for a fun, family-friendly evening.”

There will also be live music and parties at a number of venues throughout the region to mark the end of 2016.

Over at the Mariposa Best Western Inn and Conference Centre, they’re planning a country-style hoedown, complete with a western-inspired meal, mechanical bull and plenty of country tunes.

Andrea Sullivan, the hotel’s sales and catering manager, said the facility has shifted its new year’s event from previous offerings to appeal to a different demographic and attract a younger crowd.

As well, 20% of ticket sales will benefit the Orillia Soldiers’ Hospital Foundation. Tickets for the cocktail hour, dinner and dance cost $70 per person with an option available for $30 that includes the dance and late-night snack.

On New Year’s Day, the Orillia Opera House will unveil a special exhibit spanning its history as part of the Mayor’s Levee. Audiences will then be treated to a multimedia tribute honouring Orillia’s past, present and future in the Lightfoot Auditorium.

Joe Roberts of a Push for Change will make a special appearance with cake and refreshments available afterwards. The levee starts at 1 p.m. on Jan. 1, with the exhibit opening, and runs until 4 p.m.

Simcoe North MPP Patrick Brown, who is also leader of the provincial Progressive Conservatives, will hold his New Year’s levee Jan. 2 in Coldwater.

Hosted by the Simcoe North Ontario PC Riding Association, the levee will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the village’s Royal Canadian Legion branch located at 2 Michael Anne Dr.

Everyone is welcome to attend and refreshments will be served.

