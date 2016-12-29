New year, new rules for tow companies

The days of cash-only towing bills or towing companies holding impounded cars hostage have gone the way of leaded gas.

The province will put Bill 15, Fighting Fraud and Reducing Automobile Insurance Rates Act, into effect Jan. 1.

By and large, the changes proposed by the bill, such as requiring tow companies to publicly disclose rates, display the name and telephone number of the business on trucks and accepting credit cards and cash-only payments, will not affect tow companies in Orillia and area, according to Tom Huffman, owner of Mr. 5 and Delivery Service Ltd.

“Actually, those changes that they’re implementing don’t really affect the guys in Orillia area,” he said. “Almost all of the things they’re asking for are part of the criteria of our towing association here.”

The only change made by the bill that does affect companies that cater to this area is around the requirement of notifying owners their cars have been towed and impounded, added Huffman.

“We could keep a car or vehicle for 60 days before we can implement what’s called a notice of intent,” he said. “Now we have to notify the owner within 15 days that the car has been impounded and where it is. That was the biggest change. It could be here for 60 days, but the notification has to go out, in writing within 15 days.”

The Ministry of Government and Consumer Services says it created the bill to strengthen consumer protection after a collision occurs.

“Our government is committed to protecting consumers at home and in the marketplace,” Minister Marie-France Lalonde said in a press release.

Some other changes required by the bill include customers having to be notified where their cars will be towed to, and they must be allowed to remove personal items from their vehicles between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on business days. For Huffman’s business, that’s a rule already implemented. Owners are allowed to remove personal items from their cars during business hours, at no charge. Special arrangements can be made for pick-up over the weekend, also without charge, he said.

