Making magic in Minesing

On Dec. 10 and 11, Mariposa Gymnastics Club athletes competed in the Infinity Holiday Magic Challenge in Minesing.

This was the first qualifying meet of the season for these 27 gymnasts, who competed in levels 1 to 6. These athletes have been training for up to 12 hours per week, learning new skills and perfecting others to get ready to compete. Brittnee Dunn, competitive supervisor, said, “It was a good start to the season, with all the athletes’ hard work shining through.”

At Level 1, Age 8, Reilynn Oevering placed first overall, with Belladonna Sheahan in a close second. For ages nine to 11, Sacha Versace brought home first, followed by Rhiannon Wolf-Hamslosch (second), Lauren Leach (third), Danielle Boken (fourth), Hennessey Johnston (fifth) and Sophie Hoy (sixth).

Competing at Level 2, Age 10, were Alia Martin, who placed first, and Brynn Thurlow, who placed fourth overall.

At Level 3, Age 9, Ava Rouse placed third. In the Age 10 group, Savanna Benson placed fourth, Isabella McPhee was fifth, Emma Hand was sixth, Addison Ayers placed seventh and Meaghen Duck placed eighth. In the Age 12 category, Emily Hamilton came in fifth, Victoria Clarke placed sixth and Rianna Platt in was seventh.

Becca Minten placed second in the Level 4, Age 11 group, with Lauren McPherson placing fourth. In the Age 13 category, Rylie Prosser placed fourth.

At Level 5, Age 11-12, Miah Rubino brought home third. Emily McCallum received first in the Age 13 category.

At Level 6, Age 13, Marina Thomas was fifth. Mattea Wafelbakker was third in the Age 14 category, with Samantha Watson placing sixth.