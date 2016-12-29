Letter: Council can do better

Re Township hoping to offer new services in 2017, Dec. 21

Reviewing the highs and lows of the year for Severn Township, Mayor Mike Burkett said he can understand why a Toronto-based auto wrecker wants to move to Severn Township.

I am not sure it makes sense to me. What is the business case for hauling thousands of wrecked cars up Highway 400 from Toronto to a site in the middle of a rural, residential neighbourhood in Severn Township?

Mayor Burkett admits smashing up cars is environmentally dangerous, but for some reason he thinks council’s “hands are tied.”

I believe, and I expect, Mayor Burkett and council can do better than that. Good municipal government does not allow a scrapyard to open in the middle of one of Severn Township’s finest neighbourhoods.

John Niddery

Severn Township