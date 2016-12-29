Human kindness prevails

Everywhere we look, it seems our world is filled with devastation and chaos. Violent attacks in many countries throughout Europe, an American election result that has the potential to threaten our world order, and relentless violence throughout the Middle East. Our world has certainly become a scarier place.

However, as I watched the coverage of attacks in Aleppo, Syria, I realize there is another side to the story we sometimes overlook. During one report, the camera displayed amid crumbling buildings and rubble numerous people responding to the situation. There were emergency personnel removing bodies from the rubble, neighbours comforting neighbours, and medical personnel loading the injured into ambulances. It is said for every extremist carrying out an attack, there are hundreds of people who respond. There is a great deal of goodness in humankind throughout our world, but sometimes we just fail to focus on its presence.

In the spirit of the holidays, I will focus my attention on two stories that may have had limited media coverage, yet represent the successes of human kindness in 2016. One inspiring story of human kindness comes from Germany, a country that has established itself as a destination for many Syrian refugees seeking asylum. While Canada took on a major role in this regard, helping to settle more than 25,000 refugees in 2016, Germany’s role was far more significant. During 2015, Germany welcomed more than a million Syrian refugees, and since the beginning of 2016, that number has continued to grow. As you can imagine the influx of more than two million new residents has influenced the country. It has been difficult for the German government to keep up with these numbers, and many public services have been overwhelmed with such a quick population growth.

Although for some Germans the reaction has been that of disdain or anger, the majority of them have welcomed refugees with open arms. In fact, hundreds of thousands of Germans have stepped in to provide services to refugees the government has not been able to provide. Language courses, child care, access to shelter, recreational activities and other services are provided to many refugees via a well-staffed class of volunteers. It has reached the point where Germans are travelling elsewhere in Europe to help refugees as the number of volunteers in Germany has become overwhelming. All demographics, including students, the middle-aged and retirees, have contributed a great deal of their time and money to ensure refugees adjust well to their country.

The other story that caught my attention this past week was one by CBC’s Reg Sherren. It looked at the story of Jennifer Gwilliam, a physically disabled woman living on Shawinigan Lake, in British Columbia. Gwilliam had started a Facebook page called “Helping our Northern Neighbours.” This page was intended to give Canadians an outlet to help poor families throughout Canada’s North. This addresses a significant issue, as exorbitant food costs combined with poverty in Canada’s northernmost communities have had devastating consequences.

Since starting this project, Gwilliam, along with thousands of volunteers across the country, have helped to sponsor families in 24 communities in the Arctic, including the entire community of Resolute Bay. Families in these communities have received much-needed money, clothing, food and a host of other materials. Even more promising, it seems this initiative will continue to grow. Having continually dedicated 16 hours of her day to this project, there is no question Gwilliam’s hard work has made the lives of many living Canada’s North easier.

Yes, we live in a scary world, but we must never forget the countless acts of kindness that take place. It is important we remember it is the help we offer to those around us that will make the essential difference in a suffering world.

Jay Fallis grew up just outside of Orillia and is passionate about Canadian politics. He graduated with a master’s in political science from the University of Toronto. He can be reached at jjmfallis@gmail.com.