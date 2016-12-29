Don’t blame city for your own actions

Sometimes, you can’t win for losing.

That was true for Rob Howick, a Horseshoe Valley man, who, after consuming a second drink at a downtown bar last week, called his wife and asked her to come pick him up. Not wanting to drink and drive, he opted to leave his vehicle in a downtown lot overnight, fully expecting to receive a ticket as a result of his decision.

However, when he returned the next day to pick up his vehicle, he discovered it had been towed and he was facing not only a $30 parking ticket, but a $60 towing fee. He and his wife felt it was undue punishment for trying to do the right thing. “It was very disappointing,” said his wife, Sandy, who acknowledged they can afford the charges but will fight the ticket. She thinks the policy – and the potential ticket costs – will discourage others from making the sober decision her husband made. “Instead, they take action that leaves citizens thinking twice about doing the right thing by leaving their vehicle parked overnight.”

News flash: We live in the snow belt. If you park on city streets between midnight and 7 a.m. from Nov. 15 to April 15, you will receive a ticket. That policy also applies to all city parking lots – something that is clearly spelled out on the large green signs in every lot.

That policy, while potentially frustrating, is necessary. It allows city staff to clear snow from city streets and parking lots in the wee hours so when people need to get from Point A to Point B, the streets and lots are clear. And when they don’t – or can’t – do that, citizens are outraged.

Sandy Howick alleges the city towed her husband’s vehicle from the downtown lot even though no snow-removal work was completed that night. She may be right, but that is beside the point. The policy is not just enforceable on nights when snow falls or on nights when city staff need to work in the lots – it is in place every night during the winter.

Howick lamented staff at Brewery Bay Food Company did not make her husband aware of the city’s rules. But it’s nobody’s responsibility – except the bar patron’s – to know the rules and obey them. On top of that, local cab companies and another enterprise, Driverseat Orillia, offer a service for those who find themselves in this position. In essence, they will not only drive the person home but drive his or her vehicle home as well.

Each of us must own up to our own decisions. If you decide to drink, it’s your responsibility to ensure you have a safe ride home. Howick’s decision not to drink and drive is appreciated, but to do otherwise is to break the law and endanger others. He does not deserve a medal nor a free pass and must face the consequences of his decision. Period.

To complain about the policy and threaten to fight the ticket in court is ridiculous. He should be thankful Brewery Bay decided to pay his towing charge, and he should learn from his decision and move on.

– Dave Dawson

