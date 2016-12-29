Goodbye, 2016. What a year. Many people have expressed this is the worst year they have lived through. I think there are two reasons for that kind of belief.

The largest demographic – baby boomers – felt inundated with obituaries of people they have known all their lives, or at least felt they knew.

It started with the shocking announcement Jan. 10 David Bowie died. I think of all who moved on, this one had the most effect. It certainly did for me.

Then there were Alan Rickman, Abe Vigoda, Natalie Cole, Harper Lee, Keith Emerson (more recently, Greg Lake, both of Emerson, Lake and Palmer), Prince, Muhammad Ali, Gordie Howe, John Glenn, Leonard Cohen, Carrie Fisher, George Martin, Earth, Wind and Fire’s Maurice White, and Leon Russell. That’s a short list of people who had a profound effect on a generation that, in turn, built on what those people did to affect subsequent generations. I think history will remember them well.

Maybe not so well-known, Mose Allison, Pete Fountain, Toots Thielemans, Billy Paul, drummer Alphonse Mouzon and Mic Gillette of Tower of Power each had tremendous influence on the musicians who followed their footsteps. One who passed under the radar, Mack Rice, wrote the bar-band song to end all bar-band songs, Mustang Sally. (Sorry, Freebird; this one actually gets played.)

John Forrest also left us. William Bell’s influence was great enough to make the Wikipedia list of notable deaths.

We all watched as these cultural icons fell one by one. Unlike this age of multi-everything (and thus fragmented audiences), if you are of a certain age when the media was three or four TV stations and local radio played a greater variety of music from few spots on the dial, those people listed above played a central role to our daily lives. It feels like losing one of the family. Like real families, we passed on our love and appreciation to our offspring who at least acquired a respect for the recently departed.

But, with all that, there is one more passing that added gasoline to the fire, the passing of circumspection.

The Macmillan online dictionary defines it: thinking carefully about something before you say or do it.

We watched a habitual liar win a major election. (Believe what you may, but it’s documented.) We are watching as several European politicians do the same. We are watching as some Canadian politicians adopt the strategy. We are watching as our online friends are sniping at each other over political fakery in ways that put tact on life support. We are grieving for the loss of truth and ethical conduct, and that is what I think is the underlying cause of our angst, amplifying our sense of loss for people who we never really knew anyway.

I touched on this last week with my Christmas wish to you. I meant we all must give each other respect, even when disagreeing. I think we must; otherwise, we put our culture and cultural pursuits at risk. I’ve already witnessed some of my creatively occupied friends engage in nasty assaults on one and other’s intelligence, when a year ago it would seem impossible.

Let’s make art in all its forms that shines light where it’s needed. Let’s tell stories in any media that gain empathy, not sling mud. Let us recognize the other person has different interests and different available time to come to the view you have. Let us communicate better.

Happy new year. May it be the best ever.

Ring in 2017

Saturday night has a few parties happening. It starts early at Rotary Place for Orillia’s kick-off to our 150th anniversary. There’s a ton of family-type stuff to do starting at 4 p.m. (read: you drink coffee; the kids, well, who knows what they are up to) from skating to climbing the walls (really). The short ones won’t be bored. Fireworks at about 9:30 p.m.

Dr. Krane is playing at ODAS Park; call 705-325-0353 for tickets. Lance Anderson and Roly Platt are at Rustica Pizza Vino (750-259-6000). Even Steven is at Lake Country Grill (705-329-0303). The Brownstone has Coconut Navy; drop in and get tickets in advance.

The Highwayman Inn has a murder-mystery New Year’s Eve event. Cocktails start at 7 p.m. They have a few ticket options, and you can call 705-325-7343 to get yours.

New Year’s Day, go to the Mayor’s Levee at the Orillia Opera House from 1 to 4 p.m. There is a lot of activity planned, including an appearance by Joe Roberts, who created Push for Change. Get tickets (free) at eventbrite.ca/e/mayors-levee-tickets-6791087325.

Entertaining start to 2017

January is typically slow, but there are a few things happening to interrupt the snow shovelling. The Orillia Museum of Art and History (OMAH) has the annual Sir John A. Macdonald dinner on the 14th at the Best Western Mariposa Inn. Ted Barris has written 18 books on our history and he is the guest speaker. There are still some tickets left. Call 705-326-2159.

Thursday at 2 p.m., OMAH is showing a video documenting the last instalment of Somniatis. If you couldn’t get a ticket to the sold-out extravaganza, this will be the next-best thing. They’ll have some refreshments, too.

The Mariposa Arts Theatre (MAT) Film Night has two movies at Galaxy Cinemas in Orillia. Jan. 18, it’s Manchester by the Sea, with Casey Affleck, and on the 25th, see The Eagle Huntress, a documentary narrated by Daisy Ridley about a Mongolian girl trying to become the first female eagle hunter in 12 generations. Show times are at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Orillia Youth Centre is presenting an early Roots North Music Festival event Jan. 13 at St. Paul’s Centre. It’s a concert with Bryan McPherson. Opening is Skye Wallace, and I’ve been warned by a couple of people familiar with her music she is not to be missed. Tickets are a very reasonable $7 at rootsnorthmusic.ca, or you can bring 10 non-perishable food items for the food bank. Show time is 7:30 p.m.

Jim Lewis wrote a play. You can see it Jan. 18 through 21 at St. Paul’s Centre. It’s a musical called Orillia is Born, co-produced by the church and MAT. The timing is perfect. In fact, the Saturday performance is on the same date – minus 150 years – Orillia had its first council meeting. (Such hope – it’s been downhill ever since.)

Phyllis Johnson is directing and Blair Bailey is the musical director. Tickets cost $20, and for another $25 you can do dinner on the 19th, 20th or 21st. Stop by the church to get them. The Bird House downtown also has tickets.

Last, for now, the Orillia Opera House has Mudmen in concert Jan. 20.

Congrats

Congratulations to Paul Baxter are in order. He was chosen by the Downtown Orillia Management Board to paint the mural intended to be installed downtown (six by 30 feet) as part of Orillia’s 150th. It will be unveiled in July.

Rants! Raves!! Info? Write John at watchthisproductions@encode.com.