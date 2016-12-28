The Severn Township community is mourning the loss of its former fire chief, a man remembered for pouring his heart and soul into serving the public.

Eric Dowell, diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2014, died Christmas Eve.

Dowell was still serving as chief when he began noticing symptoms about a year earlier. He found himself struggling to form the words he wanted to say. When the problem persisted, he went to his doctor, beginning months of intensive tests. During that time, he quietly stepped away from his post as chief, a role he had held since 2005.

Severn’s current director of fire and emergency services, Tim Cranney, took over for Dowell, first on an interim basis. He recalled a chief who expected the best from his firefighters, while leading by example.

“As long you put your 110% into doing your job, he respected you,” Cranney said. “He was really respected, not only here in the office, but amongst his peers in the county as well.”

Dowell began his firefighting career as a volunteer at Station 1 in the former Orillia Township in 1988, then located in Washago. He stayed with the station as it moved to South Sparrow Lake Road in 1990.

Mark Hatch, Severn’s current deputy chief, was there with him. The two, who were neighbours, began their volunteer careers about a year apart from each other. Hatch remembered Dowell’s enthusiasm for the job.

“The pager would go off and he’d be out of his driveway while I’m still putting my clothes on,” Hatch recalled. “He’d be ready to go. He’d be driving down the road and I’d still be trying to figure out where the call was.

“He was really dedicated,” Hatch added. “He loved it.”

Dowell is survived by his wife, Sandra, children, Chad, Corby and Chrystal, and six grandchildren.

Outside of the fire hall, Dowell kept a private existence, doing his best to separate work and family. Hatch said Dowell was a “good guy” to have as a neighbour, with a great sense of humour.

The sense of humour was one of the fondest memories Debbie Sammit has of her former boss, who she called an “amazing man.” Early in her career, he had the right joke and the right moment to ease the tension felt by a rookie firefighter.

“One of the first fires I was in, we were down in a basement under a restaurant. I came back out and had my make-up all over the place. He called me over and I’m like, ‘What did I do wrong?’ He said, ‘Fix your make-up,’” recalled Sammit, who, moved by Dowell’s situation, organized a skydiving fundraiser last summer for ALS research.

Sammit has been a volunteer firefighter in Severn for almost a decade, and Dowell was head of the department when she started her training. The training undertaken by the Severn volunteers has led to many of the firefighters finding permanent positions either in the township department or elsewhere in the region.

The result of that training was seen first-hand by former Simcoe North MPP Garfield Dunlop and current Severn Coun. Jane Dunlop in 2012. Fire caused more than $100,000 in damage to the couple’s house, but no one was injured, and the Dunlops were comforted by the professional and respectful crew under Dowell’s command.

“I can’t believe to this day how fast the fire department got here, how professional they were ... They calmed the whole situation down (and) saved the house,” Garfield said. “Of course, that starts at the top. The chief sets the bar.”

“Eric was right there,” Jane recalled. “He met with me two days after ... There were questions to be answered and he needed answers to those questions. He was very careful how he worded them and was very thoughtful of the situation we were going through at the time.”

Cranney took over for Dowell officially in July 2015. He was hesitant to seek the full-time position, but the vote of confidence from Dowell pushed him into submitting his name for consideration. After all, Cranney had been doing the job for more than a year, and doing it well in the eyes of the former chief.

“It was kind of overwhelming,” Cranney said. “Eric and I had a really good working relationship. Once I was made deputy, we worked together on pretty much every aspect of the fire service.”

Like Cranney, Dowell worked his way up the ladder at the fire department. He was the first full-time fire prevention officer, serving in that capacity one day a week while still a volunteer. Dowell was also the township’s first full-time deputy chief.

“It was nice to see him come up in the ranks,” Hatch said. “He started right at the bottom and worked right up to chief. People see that, in the fire department. Even though we’re volunteers, if you want to work hard, you can go up the ranks and move on.”

