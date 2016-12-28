Operation Postcard putting stamp on Orillia

The Liberal government promised the 2015 federal election would be the last held under the first-past-the-post system, and a local collective is looking to hold the Grits to it.

Make Every Vote Count 2019 Simcoe will hold two events Thursday in Orillia as part of Operation Postcard. The first takes place between 3 and 5 p.m. at Apple Annie’s Cafe, followed by an evening session at The Brownstone between 7 and 9 p.m. There, people can not only fill out the government-initiated survey on electoral reform found at mydemocracy.ca, but also send some mail to Ottawa.

The survey is flawed, said Ken Szijarto, a Ramara Township resident who is a member of both Make Every Vote Count 2019 and the Simcoe County chapter of Fair Vote Canada. However, it’s important Canadians complete it and not be apathetic about it.

“We definitely see there are some major problems with it,” he said. “But the good do outweigh the bad.”

The survey is first composed of 20 questions asking an opinion on a statement, on a sliding scale from ‘strongly disagree’ to ‘strongly agree.’ Then, a number of conflicting statements are presented, with the respondent asked to choose one side or the other. A final set of statements is presented after, and the respondent can agree with as many as possible. The results are tabulated and the survey takers are lumped into a variety of groups.

The language in the survey questions irked supporters of electoral reform.

“The questions are really in general terms,” Szijarto said. “They pose a question: ‘Do you support this even though it may result in that?’ One of the things we’re saying is ignore everything after the ‘even if’ and just fill out your response based on the first part of the question.”

To advertise the survey, the Canadian government began a mailer campaign. In the late fall, postcards began arriving at every Canadian household, inviting residents to take part in the online survey about electoral reform. A glaring omission from the survey was a question asking people their opinions on electoral reform.

However, some reformers came up with an idea to send that message to the feds. Letters to MPs can be sent to Ottawa without postage. So, through Operation Postcard, people are encouraged to tell the government how they want to vote in the future.

“Because the actual online survey didn’t ask you what electoral ballot reform you’d prefer, you send that card back to the minister, Maryam Monsef ... and just put on there, ‘I want proportional representation,’” Szijarto explained, “or ‘I want the prime minister to keep his promise that 2015 was the last election to use the old ballot.’”

Make Every Vote Count 2019 Simcoe is made up of representative from each of the federal parties’ local riding associations, with the exception of the Conservative party. While the local Tories aren’t on board, Szijarto acknowledged the positive town-hall meetings held by Simcoe North MP Bruce Stanton on the subject.

The group will have laptops available for people to complete the survey at each of the two venues. There will also be extra postcards on hand, ready to be returned to Ottawa.

