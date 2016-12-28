One dead in collision

One person is dead following a collision on Highway 11 North, just north of Orillia, Tuesday afternoon. Police released the following information, shortly before 8 p.m.:

On December 27, 2016 at 5:08 pm Orillia OPP were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle and pedestrian collision on Highway 11 northbound at Huronia road in Severn Township.

Preliminary Investigation reveals that the first vehicle collided with the guard rails. The driver exited the vehicle to inspect the damage in a live lane. The driver was struck by a northbound second vehicle.

The first driver has succumbed to the injuries sustained and was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP Technical Traffic Collision investigators are on scene investigating and Highway 11 will remain closed for several hours until investigation is completed.

Further details will be released when available. The victim’s name will not be released until next of kin has been notified. Investigation is ongoing at this time.