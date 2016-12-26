Sneyd skis to gold

Change text size for the story

The first Simcoe County secondary schools Alpine ski giant slalom race was held at Mount St. Louis Moonstone Dec. 22.

Twin Lakes Secondary School came home with three medals.

Sarah Sneyd captured gold in Level 2 girls.

Alise Artichuk was third in Level 1 girls, and Mac Vibert was third in Level 2 boys.

Other top-10 finishers were Andrew Bongers (ninth in Level 1 boys) and Kaitlyn Silk (eighth in Level 1 girls).