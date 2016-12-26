Ramara resident receives county bursary

The County of Simcoe and the Township of Ramara are pleased to announce Stephen Valiquette, of Ramara, is the recipient of the 2016 County of Simcoe Post-Secondary Education Bursary Program.

Through the program, the county will award Valiquette a $3,000 bursary to support his post-secondary education at Laurentian University. Each academic year, the county provides up to five $3,000 bursaries to residents entering their first and second years of post-secondary education in Ontario.

New this year, a selection of member municipalities have partnered with the county to provide additional funds to the bursary program. These funds will directly support students from the participating municipalities.

Ramara contributed $1,000 to the bursary program.

The program is consistent with the county’s commitment to education and also encourages community involvement and civic responsibility among residents. In addition to the bursary program, the county provides significant funding to both Georgian College and Lakehead University’s Orillia campus to support local access to two world-class education institutions in Simcoe County.

The 2016 bursary program is now closed. Applications for 2017 will be accepted and reviewed starting in the spring.

For eligibility requirements and application details, visit simcoe.ca/dpt/hr or email bursary@simcoe.ca, providing full contact details, to receive a bursary program package.