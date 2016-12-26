Orillia ready to honour first PM

He might soon be replaced on the nation’s $10 bill, but that won’t stop city residents from celebrating Canada’s first prime minister early next year.

The 19th annual Sir John A. Macdonald Dinner slated for Jan. 14 at the Best Western Mariposa Inn and Conference Centre has become a popular draw since its inception, with another sellout expected this time with renowned historian Ted Barris serving as guest speaker.

Costing $55 a ticket, the annual tribute to one of the nation’s founding fathers serves as an important fundraiser for the Orillia Museum of Art and History’s (OMAH) programs and activities.

“It’s a great evening of good food and entertainment,” organizing committee member Mary Ann Grant said, noting there were only 33 of the close to 200 tickets left as of Wednesday morning.

But besides recognizing Macdonald’s life and times, next year’s event will celebrate the 150th birthday of both Canada’s Confederation and the incorporation of the town of Orillia.

Grant said Macdonald stayed overnight at a local hotel while making an important whistle stop in the city as he travelled the country by train during a federal election campaign.

“Everybody thinks of Sir John A. as a big drinker, but he had a lot of personal tragedy and, in spite of that, he did a lot for this country,” Grant said. “In this community, people are very loyal to Sir John A.”

Grant said it’s also a big bonus to have an “energetic and engaging” speaker like Barris delivering the event’s keynote address.

A prominent writer for more than 40 years, Barris has also penned 18 best-selling, non-fiction books, often dedicated to Canadian history and “Canadiana.” In 2014, his book The Great Escape: A Canadian Story captured the Libris non-fiction book of the year award (shared with astronaut Chris Hadfield).

Barris has also received the international Billboard Radio Documentary Award, the Yorkton Film Festival’s Golden Sheaf as well as numerous ACTRA nominations. In 2011, he was one of 19 civilians presented with the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation.

Besides telling a story or two about Macdonald, Barris is expected to discuss the centenary of the 1917 battle at Vimy Ridge – what he calls “a compelling moment in history that I believe gave birth to a nation.”

Cocktails start at 5:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the OMAH front desk.

For more information, call 705-326-2159.

andrewphilips@live.ca