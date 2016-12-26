LETTER: Segregation and racial prejudices

Early Europeans in Canada viewed indigenous people as noble savages.

They cleverly applied a mixture of coercion and negation in order to segregate the First Nations people onto federal reserves, away from society. In 1885, the Department of Indian Affairs instituted a Pass System thereby forcing indigenous people to stay on their lands.

Poverty and starvation resulted in ill-health, later diagnosed as an 'inherent weakness' in the race. Residential schools were instituted in an attempt to beat the 'Indian' out of the child. Appalling!

Then, when that was viewed as less than successful, Reservation schools were set up, to remind the children that they were 'not like us' and robbed them of a multicultural education. The 1969 White Paper was a plan of forced enfranchisement whereby all indigenous people could have lost rights to their lands.

Racial segregation in Canada was supposedly outlawed in the 1950s, but was it?

Our government leaders now take a bow, pleased at how they have made tentative steps in acknowledging racial prejudice in our past. To that I say, bullshit - can you not see what is still being done?

Government officials would bristle at the thoughts of placing their families in houses of squalor, without clean drinking water and educating their children in a sub-par school system - environments good enough for others, but below standards for their own. If one was to place any child in poverty, raised in a single parent household, left to witness domestic violence and experience child abuse, exposed to alcoholism, given inadequate healthcare and provided a deficient education, the end result is obvious, regardless of race.

Canada boasts that it is a salad bowl of cultural diversity where ethnic self-identification is promoted. I don't think this is true when it comes to our First Nations people. The British North America Act of 1867 made 'Indians and land reserved for Indians' a federal responsibility.

Step up to the plate, face your responsibility and treat them as you would want to be treated.

For far too long, many Canadians have turned a blind eye and have denied that racial exclusion exists. It does.

Mental barriers have been built, an obvious attempt to keep their problems on the inside.

The very concept of segregation has never worked. It is racist and destructive. Our First Nations people have good cause to cry out. Their voices must be heard.

L.M. Wasylciw

Liverpool, NS