Letter: Because it’s almost 2017

There’s a growing immoral presence in downtown Orillia. These seedy organizations seem to be more and more prevalent every year and I, for one, think we need to do something about it.

I’m talking, of course, about restaurants and bars. All of these establishments that serve alcohol should be shut down. We certainly don’t want to expose our kids to this kind of environment. I don’t have children myself but if I did, it would be something I wouldn’t want to expose them to. Alcohol is unhealthy and loosens inhibitions which in turn causes things like STDs, pregnancies and embarrassing text messages.

While we’re at it, I think we should close down the library. It’s got thousands of books with cursing and sexually explicit content. I’ve never actually be in the library but I am almost certain it does. I think the library should have two books: the bible and maybe a dictionary as long as somebody has gone through and blacked out choice words.

Downtown Orillia has a plethora of shops that attract the local elderly. Close them down. Old people remind all of us young people of our own mortality. It’s a reminder that life has an expiry date, and it’s a real bummer.

Kahuna attracts teenagers, Mariposa Market promotes obesity, Alley Cats sells rock and roll. Shut them all down.

Oh, wait. Hold on. I just realized that it’s almost 2017 and I really shouldn’t push my own moral agenda onto others with different beliefs. I definitely, probably, maybe shouldn’t ruin somebody’s livelihood because I’m old-fashioned.

Brolin Devine

Orillia