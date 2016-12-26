Letter: Beautiful music

Congratulations to the Orillia Secondary School music department led by Robin Watson and Laura Lee Matthie and the over 100 students who took part in an outstanding Christmas concert last Tuesday evening.

There were at least five different talented groups of young musicians, including junior, intermediate and senior bands as well as a guitar and string ensemble.

Playing to a capacity audience in the spanking-new cafetorium, we were all treated to an absolutely amazing repertoire of Christmas music.

Kudos to everyone involved.

Richard Johnston

Orillia