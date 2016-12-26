The Provincial Junior Hockey League has become a two-tier league. At the top of the eight-team loop, the Alliston Hornets and Stayner Siskins are in a class unto themselves as they duke it out to see who will finish first. They are the only two teams in the league with above-.500 records.

The league’s other six teams are not in the same conversation as they struggle nightly, jockeying for position in a critical race to stay out of the bottom two positions so they can avoid playing the Hornets or Siskins in the first round of the playoffs.

That disparity was evident recently when the Davenport Subaru Orillia Terriers dropped a 2-0 decision to first-place Alliston at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre. The score flattered the Terriers, who were dominated and outshot 47-19 in the lopsided contest.

Only an outstanding performance from the Terriers’ rookie puck stopper, Andrew Couling, kept the score respectable as the Barrie native played his best game in a Terriers uniform to keep his team in a game it had no business being in.

Alliston scored once in the first frame and tallied a power-play marker in the second as Alliston goalie Parker Simpson, making his Jr. C debut, earned the shutout between the pipes. While he was unbeatable, his defence prevented the Terriers from recording many quality opportunities.

Despite the loss, the Terriers were within striking distance all night and had four power-play chances they were unable to capitalize on. Alliston, on the other hand, scored on one of its two man advantages.

With the impressive, complete win, the Hornets improved to 27-2-1 – five points ahead of Stayner, which sports a 25-3-0 record and has played two fewer games than Alliston.

With the loss, Orillia’s record falls to 12-20-0, which puts it in sixth place, four points behind third-place Midland. The Terriers have a chance to close the gap on their nearest rivals this week as they play three games in the next four days to close out the 2016 portion of their schedule.

Orillia will host Huntsville (13-18-0) Wednesday in a 7:30 p.m. contest at Rotary Place. Orillia will travel to Caledon (6-25-2) Friday night to take on the Golden Hawks and the following day, New Year’s Eve, will host Stayner in a 4 p.m. matinee that is part of the city’s end-of-year celebration at Rotary Place. That will be followed the next day with a Mayor’s Levee to kick off Orillia’s 150th anniversary.

