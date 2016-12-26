Food for feathered friends

Freezing rain and slippery trails couldn’t keep Elwyn Jones, 7, of Orillia, from helping winged friends Monday at Scout Valley.

He was at the Regan House entrance topping up one of the bird feeders, with the help of local naturalist Bob Bowles, who monitors the stations for food supply throughout winter, using feed donated by Home Hardware.

Bowles said the stations provide much-needed food for birds during a cold winter and draw a variety of them to the area, such as the black-capped chickadees, blue jays and white-breasted nuthatches.