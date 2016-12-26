And now some ideas for the well-to-do

For several years, I have been offering helpful suggestions of exciting Christmas and Hanukkah gifts, thereby saving my faithful readers hours, perhaps days, of trudging through crowded malls in a futile attempt to find that one special present to thrill a loved one.

What I previously failed to take into account was the economic status of those readers. Foolishly, I assumed the shoppers eagerly awaiting my gift ideas would be looking for inexpensive (yet classy) baubles to please milady and, for the harried housewife, something totally useless for the bum she lives with. Little did I realize my devotees are not the average bozos off the street. They are well-to-do professionals whose bank accounts and predilections rival those of oil company executives, Colombian drug lords and Ontario Hydro vice-presidents.

I am embarrassed when I think of how thoughtless I have been. Last year’s suggestion of a $12 nose-hair trimmer must have seemed ludicrous, almost insulting to someone with their exquisite tastes for the finer things in life. They probably planned on blowing as much as 20 bucks on the girl or man of their dreams – although that wouldn’t leave much left for their husbands or wives.

High on the list of popular presents for milady this year was the Rolex Yellow Gold Ladies Masterpiece watch, coming in at a reasonable $78,624.79. Before you cheapskates start crabbing it being about a total waste of money, I should explain this little timepiece is a bargain. Not only is it encrusted with diamonds and actually tells time; if you buy two, they will knock off the 79 cents. Now, you don’t get that kind of a deal every day.

Strangely enough, here in Orillia, the Rolex Masterpiece watch was either a really hot item and sold out quickly, or our merchants failed to see the discriminating shopper would line up to buy one (or two if he has a mistress and wants to save $1.58). The Mac’s convenience on the corner doesn’t have any. In fact, its stock of high-priced jewelry is almost non-existent. The Rolex selection is down to a couple of the cheaper models. Someone in marketing wasn’t paying attention.

I haven’t tried the local jewelry stores as yet. It’s possible they stock the Rolex line, but, to be honest, I don’t feel comfortable shopping locally for jewelry. I’m treated like some kind of criminal, and two or three members of the sales staff follow me around. My friends say it might be a better idea to walk in through the front door next time instead of shimmying through an upstairs window carrying a burlap bag. One other suggestion was a fashion thing. They tell me wearing a ski mask while shopping is a no-no anywhere south of the Arctic Circle.

I realize most wives, female life partners or regular overnight guests with privileges want to find something intimate under the tree, and Home Depot has certainly come up with that. In a flyer that came out just last week, it offers a GLACIER BAY dual-flush chair height elongated toilet for $198. Nothing says ‘I love you’ quite like ‘the gift that keeps on giving,’ as they say, although that could have been diamonds. Can’t you see the look on milady’s face when she tears the wrapping off her very own throne on Christmas morn? She’ll probably feel the urge to use it right away, or shove your head in it – or even both.

A novel gift, rapidly becoming popular among male shoppers this year, is the full-body makeover. For a few thousand dollars, several pounds of your dear one’s hips and thighs can be liposuctioned off with little embarrassment and only a few months of agonizing pain. The fat (what else can I call it?) can then be injected into areas you, as a loving husband, feel may need some re-upholstering. Just how one should broach the subject is a little beyond my area of expertise, but I suggest you announce your gift over the phone – perhaps from Venezuela.

