'Twas the night before Christmas in Orillia

'Twas the night before Christmas and all through the town

Not a bus was running in Leacock's home of renown

The councillors were taking a much-needed break

At the term's half-way mark, they were barely awake

The citizens were on social media, tapping out their treason

While missing completely the beauty of the season

Mayor Steve Clarke, through it all, kept smiling and upbeat

As he looked back over two years on the city's hot seat

When out on Mississaga Street there arose such a racket

"Close the vape shops," they shouted to a reporter from The Packet

While it may be absurd, nothing should surprise

Not to Orillians who were raised on such guise

But, hearken, fellow citizens, all is not lost

Perhaps we'll get a Starbucks no matter the cost

And let's not forget, progress is finally being made

Our new pool is being built, ready to make waves

While the YMCA no longer wants to take the reins,

The city is agog, lifeguards can't wait to patrol the lanes

Oldtimers in Speedos with their towels will come

It may not be everyone's idea of fun

"Now, Ted! Now, Mason! Now, Sarah and Ralph!

Tim! Jeff! Robert and Pat! Attention, city staff!

To the waterfront! To Lake Couchiching's shore!

Now plan away! Imagine! Don't be a bore!"

Ashes at the port have long been erased

A new waterfront centre will soon take its place

So, let's heed what our high-paid consultants did say

Spend money, spend money "¦ people will pay!

But then, in a twinkling, the budget was presented

That debt and big tax loophole everyone resented

But it's only a number, why bother to stew?

Taxpayers have cash, so there's nothing to rue.

Don't worry, they say, a cash cow is coming to town

Its name is Hydro One and no one will dare frown

We all might pay a little more for our power

Don't deign to criticize or you will be graced with a glower!

Despite all that, this city is fine; its streets are alive!

We have the Orillia Spirit; deep down, we all want to thrive

When times get tough, the community comes together

It's a diamond in the rough - a place we all treasure

With two pristine lakes and four fun seasons

Living in Orillia? Let me count the reasons!

It's Mariposa, home of Leacock and good old Gord

It's a place to live that only the fortunate can afford

It's not perfect, nor ideal, nor even unspoiled

It's where Tudhopes and Hunters and others have toiled

So, let's not pretend we are something we are not.

Let's celebrate what we have and also give thought

It's nice to have a past, but it's the future that calls

Will we finally rise up or be defined by our falls?

It's up to our city councillors and leaders, true

But it's also up to our fellow citizens - me and you

So, as one, let's rise up and stop always falling short

Let's liven up our main street and shake up our port

It's time to embrace a new pool and all its fun toys

Forget the missteps and miscues; it's time for some joy

With Matchedash Lofts and Costco on the way

Good times and lots of taxes will soon be in play

So it's no wonder Mayor Clarke said, all alight:

"Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!"

