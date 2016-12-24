'Twas the night before Christmas in Orillia
'Twas the night before Christmas and all through the town
Not a bus was running in Leacock's home of renown
The councillors were taking a much-needed break
At the term's half-way mark, they were barely awake
The citizens were on social media, tapping out their treason
While missing completely the beauty of the season
Mayor Steve Clarke, through it all, kept smiling and upbeat
As he looked back over two years on the city's hot seat
When out on Mississaga Street there arose such a racket
"Close the vape shops," they shouted to a reporter from The Packet
While it may be absurd, nothing should surprise
Not to Orillians who were raised on such guise
But, hearken, fellow citizens, all is not lost
Perhaps we'll get a Starbucks no matter the cost
And let's not forget, progress is finally being made
Our new pool is being built, ready to make waves
While the YMCA no longer wants to take the reins,
The city is agog, lifeguards can't wait to patrol the lanes
Oldtimers in Speedos with their towels will come
It may not be everyone's idea of fun
"Now, Ted! Now, Mason! Now, Sarah and Ralph!
Tim! Jeff! Robert and Pat! Attention, city staff!
To the waterfront! To Lake Couchiching's shore!
Now plan away! Imagine! Don't be a bore!"
Ashes at the port have long been erased
A new waterfront centre will soon take its place
So, let's heed what our high-paid consultants did say
Spend money, spend money "¦ people will pay!
But then, in a twinkling, the budget was presented
That debt and big tax loophole everyone resented
But it's only a number, why bother to stew?
Taxpayers have cash, so there's nothing to rue.
Don't worry, they say, a cash cow is coming to town
Its name is Hydro One and no one will dare frown
We all might pay a little more for our power
Don't deign to criticize or you will be graced with a glower!
Despite all that, this city is fine; its streets are alive!
We have the Orillia Spirit; deep down, we all want to thrive
When times get tough, the community comes together
It's a diamond in the rough - a place we all treasure
With two pristine lakes and four fun seasons
Living in Orillia? Let me count the reasons!
It's Mariposa, home of Leacock and good old Gord
It's a place to live that only the fortunate can afford
It's not perfect, nor ideal, nor even unspoiled
It's where Tudhopes and Hunters and others have toiled
So, let's not pretend we are something we are not.
Let's celebrate what we have and also give thought
It's nice to have a past, but it's the future that calls
Will we finally rise up or be defined by our falls?
It's up to our city councillors and leaders, true
But it's also up to our fellow citizens - me and you
So, as one, let's rise up and stop always falling short
Let's liven up our main street and shake up our port
It's time to embrace a new pool and all its fun toys
Forget the missteps and miscues; it's time for some joy
With Matchedash Lofts and Costco on the way
Good times and lots of taxes will soon be in play
So it's no wonder Mayor Clarke said, all alight:
"Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!"