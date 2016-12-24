The gift of a lifetime

Christmases come and Christmases go, but the magic of the season always lives on. Most Christmas memories seem to begin with, "When I was a little boy..." or "I remember, as a little girl, the time...". These are usually stories told from the heart about days gone by, of another time and, what may seem to some, as being of a different world.

Christmas is also a time which marks the coming of age, like a birthday, yet with a subtle difference. Birthdays are usually garish affairs, with everyone making a fuss about how much older you've become. However, the type of presents one receives under the decorated tree really marks your progress through life.

Starting in the early years with brightly coloured playthings, progressing through educational activity sets, then into functional things like clothes, music CDs, and then car accessories, we find each year's shift in the gift theme a reflection of ourselves growing up.

My coming of age was on my 16th Christmas. I didn't actually turn 16 (birthday-wise) for another month and a half and, looking back, I didn't feel ready yet to jump into the real world of being an adult. I was a thin, gangly teenager who didn't mix well with others of my age. But on this Christmas I received a present that pushed me into an age of responsibility.

Dad had made up a silly rhyme for me to follow, providing a series of clues to locate the present which was hidden somewhere in the house. After a few minutes of following these cryptic clues, I stood poised before the door of the coat closet. Upon opening it I can still remember the shock, the moment when reality both stood still and propelled me into another level of life... leaning against the back wall was a brand new shotgun!

In today's society this may seem a bit strange, but for me it was a glorious realization that I was both entrusted with an adult responsibility and was being encouraged to continue with an interest that meant a lot to me.

Ever since I had been old enough to reach the trigger of the old single shot Cooey .22 rifle, my Dad had been teaching me how to shoot. Tin cans and paper targets were shot at until they were just shreds of material. As I gained proficiency at hitting what I aimed for, I was allowed to carry the rifle when we walked the back fields of my grandfather's farm (now the back nine of the Lake St. George golf course), searching for groundhogs or rabbits.

By the time I was 15 years old, I was ready for a shotgun... but just what size to dream for was a concern. Shotguns come in different sizes of 'kick': a 20-gauge being smallish, a 16-gauge providing a medium wallop to the shoulder, and a 12-gauge for adult-sized recoil. I wanted a 12-gauge so bad, but had only experienced the shoulder stinging recoil of a friends medium weight 16-gauge. Do I try to get a 16 now, and wait for a 12 when I had bit more weight, or go for a 12 right at the start and try to hold on as best I might?

One other point to realize, is that every gun I had ever shot was either borrowed or at least well used. To own a new gun was as ridiculous an idea as buying a new car: why do it when you don't have to (or more realistically, when you can't afford to)?

But there I stood, holding a Christmas present I never dared dream for, a brand new Winchester 12-gauge, break action, single-shot shotgun. Of all the gifts that I have received, and there have been many and most of them absolutely wonderful, that shotgun is my most memorable.

Now some readers may be a bit shocked at learning of this interest of mine. After all, am I not supposed to be a birdwatcher, a nature photographer, a writer, a naturalist? Yes, yes, yes, and yes. But I am also one who likes to do a bit of hunting and a lot of target shooting.

As I learned to shoot well, I also learned of self-discipline, of controlling my inner self, of competing, of winning and losing. I learned to stalk wildlife, to identify the creatures I encountered, and to learn of their habits. My hunting skills helped me immensely when, a few years later, I took up nature photography; my photos have, in turn, given me subjects and topics to write about. It has been a natural progression.

And so another Christmas is upon us, and our home is laden with brightly coloured playthings and piles of educational activities. Will this be the year that another family member receives their "gift of a lifetime"? I can't really say, as the experience, when it occurs, will be their experience. It may take years before they realize just what it is that makes one Christmas so very, very special. And they can then tell their own story, about a special Christmas, long ago.

David Hawke is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at david.hawke55@gmail.com.