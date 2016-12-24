Stepan winds down

The last remnants of a long-time Ramara Township facility are almost gone.

Stepan Company anticipates that its facility in Longford Mills will be completely closed for good early next year.

"The Stepan facility ceased production on Nov. 1 and began closure activities," said Lindsay Davidson, a spokeswoman with the province's Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change.

"This (the closure) includes the removal of all finished product, chemical feedstock and raw materials and clean-out of all of its storage tanks."

Earlier this year, Stepan announced it would shutter the plant by year's end, leaving close to 40 people out of work, along with concerns about the remediation work planned for the site that has been home to various industries over the past 100 years.

Davidson said Stepan has worked with the ministry since the closure announcement to ensure the cleanup goes smoothly.

"Ministry staff met with representatives from Stepan on Nov. 10 to discuss the facility closure plan and site status," she said. "We were informed on Dec. 9 that the sewage treatment plant that services the facility was shut down during the week of Dec. 6 and will be cleaned out by Dec. 31."

Although Stepan was cited near the turn of the century with being a major provincial polluter, Ramara Mayor Basil Clarke said it has been an excellent corporate citizen over the years and contributed much to the community.

"I don't recall ever having pollution issues with Stepan," Clarke said during an earlier interview, adding residents would sometimes call to complain about foam on nearby Lake St. John, but that the substance likely came from an adjacent swamp.

"People just want to assume, with a soap plant, that's the cause."

Clarke said Stepan has always followed a strict protocol when dumping water back into the ecosystem by ensuring it has been properly treated to negate any environmental impact.

While a report released in 2004 by the Sierra Legal Defence Fund cited Stepan for 341 wastewater violations in 2001, ranking the company as the second-highest offender in the province that year, it didn't feature in subsequent studies.

Clarke said lingering concerns from residents regarding the land and potential for finding hazardous materials could be linked to the site's earlier incarnations hosting a sawmill and, in later years, a chemical plant.

Stepan earlier stated the overall plant shutdown will cost about $8 million, with half of that cost being "associated with accelerated depreciation." Other significant cost components relate to severance and plant shutdown expenses, estimated to be $1 million and $3 million, respectively.