LETTER: Bravo

My wife Margaret and I had the privilege of attending the band concert at Orillia Secondary School on Tuesday evening, Dec. 20. What a talented group of young people! They played instruments from the guitar to the bassoon with great competence.

These young people were much appreciated as witnessed by the response of the audience that was made up of parents, siblings, grandparents and great-grandparents. Of course, they tended to be a bit biased.

And special thanks must go to the two leaders, Robin Watson and Laura Lee Matthie. Their dedication to music and their patience with the range of talent in their young musicians are to be commended.

There was only one flaw - the lighting for the band on the floor. At times, this light shone in the eyes of the audience members who were sitting in the first two or three rows of seats. With a little planning, this problem can be easily solved.

Murray R. Binsted

Orillia