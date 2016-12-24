Area indigenous students hoping to become teachers now have another avenue.

Georgian College is partnering with Trent University to offer a pathway for graduates of two of the college's indigenous programs to enrol in the Peterborough school's new indigenous Bachelor of Education program.

"We're quite excited," said Michele O'Brien, a program co-ordinator with Georgian's indigenous studies faculty. "This is a great opportunity for the students to be able to go down to Trent."

The articulation agreement creates a new five-year concurrent degree designed to put aboriginal knowledge and perspectives at the forefront of teacher training while helping non-indigenous students better understand indigenous issues.

O'Brien said the move provides a groundbreaking and much-needed opportunity to fast-track students into the education field.

"Our programming (enrolment) here at Georgian really ranges from students coming out of high school at 17 to those in their 30s and 40s," she said. "We have great supporters at Georgian."

Under the deal, eligible graduates from two Georgian diploma programs (Anishnaabemowin Language Programming and Indigenous Community and Social Development) will be given advanced standing in the new Trent program, which is believed to be the first of its kind in North America and welcomed its first group of students in September.

Trent will grant successful Georgian candidates, who must self-identify as First Nations, Métis or Inuit, five credits toward the 25-credit, five-year degree program.

O'Brien said the Trent program should prove to be very positive in addressing the shortage of qualified indigenous teachers.

The Georgian language program focuses on creating "functionality" in the Anishnaabemowin language while preparing students to design, develop and implement community language programs in aboriginal communities and organizations.

The community and social development offering, meanwhile, focuses on the planning, evaluation and administration of social/health care services within indigenous communities.