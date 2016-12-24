Cornwall integral to copper mining in 18th century

If you've been watching Poldark on television or have read Winston Graham's novels, you know the importance of the mining industry in Cornwall in the 18th and 19th centuries. Copper and tin were mined there beginning in the early Bronze Age and by the 16th century mining was vital to the area's economy. Indeed, until the 1840s, Cornwall was possibly the most important mining area in the world for copper. Copper is found as a pure metal in nature but needs to be smelted to remove impurities before it can be used. Crushed copper is heated with silica to drive out impurities, mainly iron, then the copper is melted again and shaped into easily-transported ingots.

In the early days shipping copper from Cornwall was a dangerous business as, although most of the richest veins of the metal were found near the Atlantic coast, it was a rugged and inhospitable one with few calm safe harbours. By the late 1700s, granite and iron barriers had been erected in the sea to encourage calmer waters and the coming of the railway in the early 1800s proved to be a real godsend for Cornish mine owners. Despite early difficulties, Cornish copper ingots were shipped in vast quantity throughout England and the rest of Europe.

In England, huge amounts ended up in Birmingham, that city of industry and innovation which, since the late 16th century, had been a centre for entrepreneurs and artisans, particularly those engaged in metalworking. Birmingham was located near large veins of coal and excellent sources of water, necessary components of the metal working trade, particularly for smelting copper and zinc together to make brass. It was a tolerant town, not dominated by guilds and societies as London was, and it was relatively easy to establish a small workshop producing only one type of item and make a decent living doing so.

The lively community of highly skilled metal workers with ample supplies of all the necessary materials from water, to coal to copper from Cornwall was perfectly poised to cater to the growing prosperous middle and upper classes in the 19th century, with their insatiable appetite for things as the Industrial Revolution made consumer goods more available and more varied. Birmingham enjoyed a flourishing trade in both fashionable items and decorative ones but it was the utilitarian things like pots and pans, strainers, ladles, copper wire and brass pins which were the bread and butter of 19th century Birmingham metal workers.

One of the best preserved 19th century kitchens which can be seen today is at Petworth House in England. In it are over 1000 pieces of gleaming copper and brass cookware, precisely arranged by size and type on long wooden dressers. Each piece is a testament not only to the 19th century innovation of cooking on a stove rather than over an open fire but to the "new" style of cooking with its many sauces, each needing a specific type of pan; molded jelly and cream desserts; small joints or pieces of meat rather than one large one or fish poached whole in special kettles. This vast array of cookware is known as the batterie de cuisine, a term which came into common use in the 1800s. In French, the batterie is literally copper that has been beaten into shape.

Before 1824, measurements in England were rather open to interpretation. There was such a thing as a wine gallon, which was smaller than an ale gallon, butter was often called for in pieces the size of a walnut and a cup of sugar or flour just meant a teacup full -- whatever one was handy. With the introduction of the Imperial gallon in 1824 measuring cups like the two at the left in the photograph became standard items in the kitchen. They are brass with copper labels and were made by a brazier, a metal worker who made goods from sheet brass. The sheets were cut to size, formed and soldered together at the seam. The base was cut separately and soldered on. The simple rolled rim was formed by turning the top edge over and shaping it by hand. The long elegant handles were made from a strip of brass with rolled edges, soldered to the cup and curved at the top so the measures could be hung from a rod.

Brass' yellow colour came from literally pickling it in acid after a piece was formed -- a dangerous process even under the best of conditions. The article came out of the acid a dull frosted yellow and was then burnished and lacquered with a transparent varnish containing turmeric or sandalwood to help give the desired warm yellow colour to the metal. Some brass was made with a high proportion of zinc to copper, producing a silvery, almost white metal. It was varnished with a clear coat to preserve the whiteness.

The small brass match holder, pierced with a hole at the top so it could be hung by the fireplace or stove was also made from sheet brass although in this case the brass was cut following a template with the cup to hold the matches soldered on.

The most common article in a 19th century batterie de cuisine was the copper kettle. Copper was less expensive than brass, conducts heat well and is durable. Its one drawback is that it reacts badly with any acid in food so pots used for cooking must be tinned inside (with melted sal ammoniac) to prevent copper poisoning.

The kettle shown here, dating to about 1825, has all the characteristics of English as opposed to Continental style. The handle is stationary with straight sides at the bottom which curve out and then back in again where they meet the hollow copper tube for holding the kettle at the top. There are small outward curving spurs at the top of the handle and its flanged ends are attached to the body at the shoulder with two rivets. The spout is in a swan's neck shape and the mouth, with its two cut out triangles, is sometimes known as a dragon's mouth. The lid is slightly domed and has a typical acorn finial and lip which fits inside the top of the kettle.

But, while the shape is absolutely characteristic, the beautiful and unusual decoration lifts the kettle far beyond the realm of the ordinary. Fanciful brass leaves and flowers adorn the body of the kettle. The spout seems almost to sprout from the centre of a large sunflower and curled tendrils of brass wind around the top of the handle and the spout. Use of two colours of brass, yellow and silvery white, against the copper body highlights the decoration superbly, as does the small amount of chased design on the leaves and flowers.

A batterie de cuisine the size of the one at Petworth isn't practical for most today -- just think of all the polishing -- but a piece or two of 19th century brass or a beautiful copper kettle will do much to cheer up the dark days of winter.

