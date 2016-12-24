Confusion causes tow charge

A Horseshoe Valley couple wonders about the City of Orillia's big-picture priorities.

Sandy Howick said her husband Rob was trying to do the right thing when he called her recently after having a second drink at a downtown establishment and asked to be picked up.

While they fully expected to find Rob's truck adorned with a parking ticket when they arrived at the city-owned lot behind the Mariposa Market the next morning to pick it up, they weren't ready to arrive and find the truck gone.

They subsequently learned the truck had been towed to another lot and they were on the hook for not just a $30 ticket, but also a $60 towing charge.

"It was very disappointing," Sandy said, adding that while they can afford the charges, others might not be able to and could decide to drive after having a few too many due to the city's lot policy.

"We are lucky enough to be employed and can afford to pay this, it is a small price to pay compared to what the results could be of drinking and driving."

Howick said the city is not doing its part to help combat impaired driving in the region.

"Instead they take action that leaves citizens thinking twice about doing the right thing by leaving their vehicle parked overnight," she said.

But Shawn Crawford, the city's legislative services manager, said the Howick's vehicle needed to be moved to allow work crews to clear all snow from the lot.

"The city's policy is to tow a vehicle if they're interfering with snow removal," Crawford said, noting that in this case, the Howick's truck was the only vehicle left in the lot overnight.

The Howicks, who contend there wasn't actually any snow removed from the area in question, said they haven't heard back from city officials regarding their complaint.

"There's been no offer of anything," she said, noting they plan to fight the parking ticket in court and wondered why the city doesn't place temporary signs in the lots to make people aware of its snow-removal plans.

City spokeswoman Jennifer Ruff said a staff member did return "Ms. Howick's phone call on two occasions this week and left a voicemail."

As well, Crawford said the city did ask the Downtown Orillia Management Board to notify all downtown businesses that they should make patrons aware of the snow clearing initiative.

But Howick said that while Brewery Bay staff were "on the top of their game" in ensuring no one drove after having too much drink, her husband wasn't told about the city plan.

But Crawford said there are options available to people who find themselves in a similar situation to the Howick's.

"Some of the cab companies will actually come and pick up your vehicle and drive it home for you," Crawford said. "It requires obviously two taxi-cab drivers to do that but they certainly will provide that service if someone wants to get their vehicle home where they've had too much to drink."

Brewery Bay front-of-house manager Darren Gallagher said the establishment will always do what is right by its customers.

"We love all of our customers and everything they've done for us over the years," he said. "And I really appreciate the fact that Mr. Howick didn't attempt to drive home and did the right thing in not driving home."

Gallagher said the restaurant encourages patrons who may have driven downtown to use Driverseat, a service that ensures they and their vehicles get home safely.

That said, Gallagher noted, "It being the spirit of Christmas, we paid for the towing."