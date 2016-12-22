A Simcoe County support worker irritated by his severely autistic student who wanted a toy dinosaur from the dollar store was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm Thursday for delivering a violent blow that shattered the student's leg.

The judge found teaching assistant Corey Stibbard, of Angus, was not only violent, but that his entire defence during his trial was riddled with lies and concocted evidence in a shady scheme to save himself.

"Mr. Stibbard was prepared to say anything," said Justice Robert Gattrell. "He lied to the court."

Court heard Stibbard became annoyed with his 20-year-old student Riley Dooley, of Oro-Medonte Township, who is unable to speak and functions at the level of a three-year-old when he wouldn't put the toy back on the shelf during an outing to a dollar store in Barrie on Dec. 4, 2014.

Stibbard delivered a karate-like kick to Dooley's shin that shattered two bones which tore through his flesh, leaving him writhing in pain on the floor in a pool of blood.

Dooley was rushed to hospital for surgery and steel rods were inserted to hold his bones together.

"He tripped over his own feet," Stibbard told the store manager.

But when the surgeon insisted the injury was "no fall," and was caused by a violent blow, Stibbard quickly changed his story and claimed it was self-defence because his student attacked him.

Later that day, a suspicious co-worker secretly recorded Stibbard saying: "He started acting stupid so I f--king kicked him."

Days later the same co-worker recorded a second conversation where Stibbard is heard begging him to change the day's log books to fake incidents of Dooley falling.

Stibbard pleads with the worker to lie for him.

The judge also found that a surprise witnesses who came to testify in Stibbard's favour on the day of the verdict was "utterly unbelievable and his story was concocted."

It was witness Corey Robinson who came forward out of the blue two years after the incident to testify that he was at the dollar store that day and saw Dooley attacking Stibbard.

"I find his whole story is cooked up for some agenda," said the judge. "To what end is not clear."

The judge added he was "suspicious" of other faked evidence that he believes Stibbard created.

Outside court, Dooley's parents said their son remains traumatized over what happened and still suffers through great pain.

"I'm disgusted and hurt that my son, a vulnerable person, was harmed by the very person we thought we could trust," said his mother, Patty Dooley. "My son had no voice. He remains terrified of Mr. Stibbard."

A judge is scheduled to sentence Stibbard in March.