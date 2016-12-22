Reflecting on being 20 years cancer free

Even two decades after having defeated cancer, Alison Stoneman spends every day being grateful for a healthy life.

"It feels awesome," said the Orillia resident. "Every day is a gift, and 20 years of days is an incredible gift."

Stoneman recently celebrated the anniversary of having been clear of cancer with a close group of friends and family.

"I wanted to bring everyone together and celebrate my 20 years, so friends, family and coworkers -- they were all there for me during the recovery -- we had a lovely afternoon," she said.

As part of her celebration, she is also donating a chunk of her hair next week to be made into a wig for those who lose their own owing to harsh chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

Most, if not all Orillia residents associate Stoneman with the local chapter of the Terry Fox Foundation, for which she raises funds each year through the traditional run.

She had moved to Orillia after her surgery when she found out the local committee was looking for volunteers. Stoneman joined without hesitation, and 19 years later, is still doing it.

"Terry Fox was my hero when I watched him run and heard him speak," she said. "I really really pulled on his story when I was fighting cancer. I had it so easy. All I did was have surgery and recover from it."

However, the days of recovery were difficult and filled with lots of pain, said Stoneman, but all she had to do was think about Fox to gather hope and inspiration.

"He took one step at a time, he took one mile at a time, he marked each mile so he could have that goal to focus on," she said. "That really helped in the hospital and in the days of recovery afterwards -- get through this painful moment and we'll deal with the next one when it comes."

Even though she has fought cancer successfully, Stoneman admits she is no saint and still gets frustrated by the little things in life, such as having to wear glasses to thread a needle.

"(But) I appreciate growing older," said the 51-year-old. "I try not to complain about things that are happening because of age. I like to think I'm thankful I'm still here to feel those things."

And that's just one of the reasons Stoneman continues to contribute her time to raising funds for cancer research.

"I also find hope in that when someone in the next generation is diagnosed with cancer, the next line isn't, 'Go home and put your affairs in order,'" she said. "I hope it is, 'We can manage this, so let's work together and show you how to do this.'"

Along with hope, Stoneman said, she owes her life to advancement in cancer treatment research.

"It's pretty cool to know that cancer research works that way. Twenty years ago, they weren't sure, but they had this idea and they tested it and 20 years later there's no question that's the treatment," she said. "The researchers really believe that they will cure cancer in our lifetime. And if they believe, I have to believe it. So we keep working hard doing what we do so they can keep doing what they're doing."

