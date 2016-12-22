Oro-Medonte mayor looks to the future

Editor's note: As we near the end of 2016, the Packet & Times is speaking with area municipal leaders to find out the highs and lows of the year. For the fourth feature, we spoke with Oro-Medonte Township Mayor Harry Hughes.

The past year has been extremely busy and demanding in Oro-Medonte, but one Mayor Harry Hughes will look back on fondly.

If nothing else, 2016 will be remembered as the year the community saved the Oro African Church - again.

"When the African church was in danger of disappearing when it was abandoned, the community said, 'this can't happen,'" Hughes said. "In the 1940s... the community came together. Then, once again, it ran into a crisis where the church was in danger of falling down. The community came together significantly this time, even on a broader scale."

It's a duty of council to ensure the approximately 170-year-old structure remains a vital part of the Oro-Medonte community, the mayor said. This council has done their bit, perhaps evidenced the greatest during the re-dedication ceremony that took place as construction finished in August. A multicultural contingent of revellers - descendants of European and African settlers, along with Indigenous peoples - came together to celebrate the church's rich history.

That history will be on display going forward, in partnership with the Simcoe County Museum.

"We have the building; now we need to make sure the story gets told," Hughes said. "(The museum) is going to do some staffing on the weekends to help interpret (the history) as a pilot project this summer."

If the African church was a place where the Oro-Medonte community came together, Burl's Creek Event Grounds was a place where some community members diverged. The second season of music festivals at Burl's Creek took place in 2016, as Wayhome Music & Arts Festival and Boots and Hearts Music Festivals held their sophomore editions to even larger crowds than in 2015.

In many ways, the festivals were a success. Issues that the township were satisfied with in 2015, such as the lack of major traffic issues that had plagued previous concerts at Burl's Creek, were improved in the second year. Logistically, the mayor said, several facets were significantly better this year.

But the festivals are perhaps the most divisive issue the township has seen in recent memory. SaveOro, a vocal opposition group, combined with the West Oro Ratepayers' Association (WORA) to fight the expansion of programming at Burl's Creek in an Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) hearing that began in February. It will continue in mid-January.

The reason for the hearing's length is two-fold. First, hearings across the province are becoming longer because of an increase in appeals to the board and the lack of board members to hear the cases in an expeditious fashion. But SaveOro and WORA have to bear some of the cause for having this case go on as long as it has.

"(Colin) Heffron (the member who oversaw the pre-hearing) said the hearing should have been over in three days if it would stick to planning, but it didn't stick to planning," Hughes said. "What's happened in this one, the OMB hearing is taking more the form of a public meeting than a traditional type of OMB hearing."

Hughes wouldn't try to guess how the board will decide in the matter, but only said he wants the matter to be decided quickly. The last thing the township wants is to go into another festival season without a decision on the temporary use zoning bylaw.

Township staff have devoted hundreds of hours on the Burl's Creek file. In any year, that would be a significant amount of time utilized to one issue. However, as the ageing staff at the township hall nears retirement, resources in Oro-Medonte are being spread thin.

In November, consultants KPMG presented council with a report on how to create efficiencies in the township, as Oro-Medonte looks to get the best value for the tax dollars it collects.

"They're a consulting company that goes across Ontario into municipalities with fresh eyes to take a look at their staff and how money is being allocated," Hughes explained. "We've had a report from that company. Now the challenge is implementing some of the recommendations."

Staff wasn't just stretched thin because of retirements and special events. More tax dollars are being brought into the township.

"We've had more building permits than we've ever had in the history of Oro-Medonte," Hughes said.

"We haven't been able to meet (the demand) as well as we'd like."

That was a problem for the township, but a good one. More than 700 building permits have been issued this year in Oro-Medonte, bringing in more than $1 million, an increase of nearly $500,000 over 2015. The total value of those builds is nearly $47.5 million.

For those trends to continue, Oro-Medonte may need some help from more than just a warm fall. There are still significant water and wastewater issues in the Horseshoe Valley area that need to be rectified before further development can occur.

"We've reached a situation there now, particularly with sewage treatment, that we're going to have to stop issuing building permits," Hughes said. "We have a study underway. We're hoping the developers will come on board and work with us... Once we get the environmental study done, we'll be able to move very rapidly."

But the mayor is hopeful things will come together in Horseshoe Valley, as is he hopeful for something a little south of the township having a dramatic impact on recreation destinations and new visitors to the region: year-round weekend service between Toronto and Barrie on the GO Train.

"We're hoping to see the potential of a 'snow train' in the winter, where skiers can hop on that, go to Barrie and be able to get (to the ski resorts) without having to drive their vehicles," Hughes said. "In the summertime, we're hoping to see a similar pattern for cycling.... That could turn into a significant economic boom."

For such a plan to work, the township will have to work together with partners at the county and in the private industry. Hughes confirmed these kinds of talks began in advance of the province's GO Train expansion announcement earlier in the month.

If they need an example of co-operation though, the mayor believes they can look no further than the township council itself. At the half-way point of the mandate, Hughes is proud of what his colleagues have accomplished.

"The thing that has caused us to be able to work and get through these things in an effective way is the fact council acts very well and they way it should act in terms of governance," Hughes said. "They're able to disagree and when a decision comes down, they're able to support the decision of the majority."

