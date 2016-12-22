Margaret Read dies at 107

Margaret Read lived through two world wars, the Great Depression and a host of other major historical events over the course of her 107 years.

The well-known Champlain Manor resident passed away Tuesday less than a week before one of her favourite holidays.

"Each year, Margaret put on a Christmas program," Champlain Manor activities co-ordinator Pauline Rupke said.

The pageant-style event was a popular draw with residents and featured a living nativity with Read's family and manor volunteers playing parts in the production.

Religion played a very large role in Read's life, according to Rupke.

"She based her life on the Bible," she said, noting Read also wasn't shy about expressing herself.

"If something was a little off, she would let you know. She definitely had her opinions, but she had a heart of gold."

Read grew up in what she referred to during an interview this summer to coincide with her 107th birthday as the "big, bad city" of Toronto, but later moved to Powassan (near North Bay). She arrived at Champlain Manor in 2007.

Over the years, she worked as a switchboard operator and for the Heintzman piano company, all while raising her son Allan as a single parent.

"She worked through the depression, cooking and cleaning for local families," Rupke said, adding her time at the piano company left her with a keen ear for identifying if an instrument was tuned correctly or when someone was singing out of key.

"She also enjoyed travelling and went to Europe with a granddaughter when she was in her 80s or 90s."

Rupke said staff and other residents loved hearing Read's tales of living in a decidedly different time that included horse-drawn wagons delivering milk and bread through the Toronto streets.

"She had a brilliant mind and would remember everything," Rupke said. "She had her wits about her and was very smart."

Read noted during the summer interview that her now 84-year-old son looks set to also enjoy a long and fruitful life.

"Whatever I've got, Allan's got," she said prior to her birthday celebration. "It's in the genes."

Besides her son, Read leaves behind three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by one granddaughter as well as two siblings.

Visitation will be held at the Simcoe Funeral Home Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service is slated for the following day at 11 a.m. in the funeral home's chapel.

