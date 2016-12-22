LETTER: Why the secrecy?

Re: "Everyone has a slant," letter to the editor, Dec. 15 and "Agree to disagree," letter to the editor, Dec. 6

It is worthy of note that Bill Soles calls the Toronto Star a "fine newspaper, in most instances, serving its readers with integrity and skill," but also "simply a Liberal mouthpiece."

Mr. Soles goes on to accuse Fred Larsen of "impugning the integrity of Patrick Brown, Dave Dawson and Garfield Dunlop in defending the inferred integrity of these Toronto Star writers."

How does Fred do so?

As I see it, Larsen was merely asking the same question that Robert Benzie and Rob Ferguson were: why did the Tories want to keep a lid on Dunlop's appointment? That was the crux of his letter and was not even mentioned in Soles' letter. Why not? Perhaps that question still has not been answered.

If Dunlop wanted to retire as MPP after many years of public service, then take a job with the party soon after, why the worry among PC insiders? Some readers may also question why an award-winning journalist such as Dave Dawson didn't have the same concerns as his colleagues who broke the story.

As for Mr. Brown, he is becoming very well known for reversing position on many issues. In this respect, it is not surprising that Soles is supporting Brown, given his own contradictory opinion on the Toronto Star.

Finally, to state that Larsen speaks on behalf of the Simcoe North Provincial Liberal Association, because of how he signed his letter, is ridiculous. He was simply demonstrating full disclosure. During my 30 years as a teacher with the SCDSB, I had occasion to write letters to the editor, too. Mentioning that I was a teacher certainly did not mean I was speaking on behalf of thousands of others. Had Larsen not included his title, he may very well have been accused of attempting to conceal something.

In a nutshell, why the secrecy about Dunlop's paid position and the internal party concerns about it, if everything was legit?

John Winchester

Orillia