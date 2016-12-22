Lakers undefeated at tourney

The Crates Lake Country Boats Orillia Lakers U14 Major Bantam Boys hosted a tournament over the weekend at the Gravenhurst High School.

Teams travelled from Burlington, Bracebridge, Collingwood and Penetang/Midland to join Orillia in both the spirit of competition and of giving. Tournament fees were reduced in lieu of support for Stamp Out Hunger, a campaign the Lakers have embraced over the years, driven largely by the enthusiasm of Dave Clark.

Parents and players donated hundreds of food items, as well as cash to the worthy cause. The Lakers' on-court efforts were rewarded with a 5-0 showing at their own tourney. Much more rewarding, however, was the knowledge that local families will have a more joyous holiday due to the generosity of all the teams involved.

The Lakers faced the PMBA Magic in their first game on Saturday, prevailing 60 - 26 despite a slow start to the first quarter. The Lakers used an aggressive man-to-man pressing defense to pull ahead in the second quarter, overcoming the size of the Magic squad. The Lakers second game, against the Burlington (Fuca) Force, was very competitive from start to finish and featured some outstanding play from both sides. The Lakers finished strong, winning 58 - 47, while displaying excellent teamwork throughout the game. On the last game of the day, the Lakers defeated a determined but undermanned Collingwood team 53 - 20 to sweep their Saturday schedule.

The Lakers began the second day of the tournament against a much improved Bracebridge team. The Lakers took a few minutes to get going while the Breakers kept the score close, pulling away for a 53 - 14 victory. The final game of the day on Sunday against the Burlington (Stratford) Force was the best one of the tournament. The Lakers played their best half of the season racing out to a 20 point lead midway through the second quarter. The Force battled back in the second half with a trapping defence and some strong play from their bigs to pull within five points late in the fourth quarter. The Lakers held on for a hard-fought 40 - 33 win learning some important lessons during the game.

The Lakers played very well over the course of the tournament playing unselfishly and with great energy and passion. The players worked hard on defense throughout their games and began to see the benefits of their practice and dedication. Every player contributed to the success of the team on both sides of the ball in a true team effort.

Following the game, the Lakers posed for a picture with team sponsor Crate Lake Country Boats and the food items they had collected for the event. Coaches Mark Meeks and Dave Clark thanked the boys and their families for their support of Stamp Out Hunger and showed the team a short video of a recipient thanking them for their donation. The boys were visibly moved by the words of the beneficiary of their charity, learning a much more important lesson.