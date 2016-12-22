Donoghue pleads guilty to 3 charges

An Orillia man returns to court for sentencing next month after pleading guilty to three charges, including possession of child pornography, Thursday.

Clayton Donoghue, 62, entered guilty pleas in Orillia court to the possession charge along with charges of uttering a forged document and obstructing a public officer of the Armed Forces.

While sentencing for two of the charges has been put over until Jan. 26, Justice George Beatty sentenced Donoghue to two years probation on the child pornography count.

Beatty also ordered a 10-year ban prohibiting Donoghue from attending parks and other areas where youth congregate, along with compelling him to provide a DNA sample and appear on the national sex offender registry.

Donoghue has been in and out of custody since originally being charged in May after police received a a complaint he was attending local parades sponsored by the Royal Canadian Legion wearing medals not awarded to him.

As part of the investigation, Orillia OPP executed a search warrant at Donoghue's Mooney Crescent residence and a storage locker belonging to him. While searching, police said they found several items related to accessing and possessing child pornography.

Besides the above three counts, Donoghue also faces charges of accessing child pornography, making a forged document, using a forged document, breach of trust, unlawful use of military uniform (wears a distinctive mark) and unlawful use of military uniform (possession of a certificate).

Donoghue was originally granted bail in June, but was placed back in custody Oct. 1 after police said he breached a condition of his release. Police put out a bulletin asking for the public's help in locating Donoghue in late September and eventually tracked him down to Barrie where he was apprehended without incident.

