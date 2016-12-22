Coyote attack leads to miraculous recovery

Perry was always the first one back, wanting to eat. Thinking of his stomach, the white Schnauzer someone dumped at the end of the Ronans' Brechin area lane in the spring of 2013. Perhaps Perry's brief ordeal made him anxious about where his next meal was coming from.

But that morning last July, Lady and Tramp came back without him. Odd, Sue Ronan (the author's sister) thought, why wasn't he with the other dogs? Something must have got his attention. She was on her way to the barn and at 6 a.m., in the tranquility of a summer dawn, trouble wasn't first thing on her mind.

Strange though, how excited Lady and Tramp had been when they came in from their morning break, jumping around for no apparent reason. And half an hour later, chores done, there was still no sign of Perry. Sue called him a few times, scanning the fields for a glimpse of white among the green.

The golf cart was quickest. Climbing aboard Sue checked around the barn and then headed for the pond; Perry sometimes followed the bigger dogs to the far side and had trouble finding his way back. But at the pond everything was quiet.

Sue kept on. Then she saw him, lying on his side, covered in blood. Dead, she thought. Until, hearing her approach, Perry tried to lift his head. "Oh Perry," Sue said, seeing he'd been bitten head to tail, puncture wounds peppering his skin, and a tear in his belly from which his intestines trailed -- oh Perry.

Sue had seen injured animals before, on the farm and as a receptionist at a local veterinary clinic, cats clawed in fights, dogs hit by cars. But this was the first time she'd seen an animal eviscerated, and this was her dog, a dog rescued from the side of the road and now set upon and nearly eaten alive.

Coyotes; Lady and Tramp must have scared them off. What had gone on in the sweet peaceful dawn?

Calm by nature, Sue hopped back on the golf cart and sped to the house. It must have been hard to leave Perry, vulnerable, in a pitiful state, wondering, if a dog can wonder, if he was finished, would Sue come back or possibly the coyotes.

Sue alerted her husband, fetched a towel and some twine, and upon her return carefully looped Perry's mouth shut in case he bit her, as wounded animals are known to do. Perry made no sound as she placed him on the towel, only gazed at her, eyes glazed with shock. Let her load him gently onto the golf cart and then into the van, stoic all the way to the Barrie emergency clinic.

Three days later, Perry came home. Hobbled around for two weeks like an old man, sore all over and maybe sore in mind. Or did he, like Judi Corbett's dog Abby, take the violence of nature in stride? (Judi Corbett, subject of last week's column -- a developmental service worker rather than a doctor of social work as mistakenly stated -- also keeps and trains Australian shepherds: Abby, Badger, Raven, Doc, Drum, and Mia.)

It was midnight when Judi heard a disturbance among the livestock, the ducks and geese loudest, "screaming" in alarm. "Pandemonium," Judi says, when the dogs erupted. Something after the livestock, a killer, perhaps several on the premises, coyotes or coywolves (coyote wolf cross), lean stealthy shadows closing in.

Abby and Badger bounded to the door, galvanized with fury. (The rest of the dogs were kennelled outside.) Judi let them loose but couldn't see in the fog, couldn't make out what was happening, only that she heard no yelps of pain, no disturbing attack.

Five minutes later the dogs were back. Abby, Judi noted, with blood on her fur. Coyote blood, Judi thought, Abby showing no signs of distress, wanting, if anything, to head back out. No indication, until Judi looked closer and discovered a gash in Abby's abdomen, the muscle torn by teeth, a small, deep wound in need of professional attention.

Abby isn't happy living temporarily at Lagoon City (Judi, as mentioned last week, is building a house). She'd rather be back on patrol, exercising her quick, responsive body, her unerring instinct.

But Sue says Perry doesn't stray too far; not a herding dog, Perry. Perhaps not one to lose all fear in the heat of conflict. Perhaps hearing, when the coyotes howl at the passing train, the sound of snarling, feeling his flesh tear again, smelling the metallic smell of his own warm blood.

Perhaps the cry of the coyotes makes Perry shudder. Or perhaps he echoes, somewhere inside him, as somewhere in us, their wild call. Perhaps some part of Perry howls too, over the awful beauty of life.

Kate Grigg is an artist and writer who grew up in Orillia and tells stories of local people in her weekly column. If you have a story you think she might be interested in, email kategrigg@gmail.com.