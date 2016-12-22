Penny Johnston's love of the Sunshine City begins a new chapter this month.

The Toronto-based author has released the second volume in her Mariposa murder mystery series. Called Frozen Lies the Librarian, her latest tale of intrigue follows last year's entry Therapy for the Dead.

"This is set before Christmas and takes place over the holidays and new year," said Johnston, who noted she has always enjoyed coming to the city from her Toronto home over the years to see her brother, Dick Johnston, and his family.

While she has never lived in Orillia, she loves visiting the area and finds it's the perfect setting to base her mysteries, given its history, buildings and friendly people.

Much like celebrated mystery writer Giles Blunt's John Cardinal series set in Algonquin Bay (really North Bay), the series developed by Johnston will again pay homage to a number of familiar landmarks and businesses.

According to Johnston, Frozen Lies the Librarian begins when the local librarian is found dead on a nearby lake.

"David Scott of the local OPP sets out to solve the murder of a sweet young librarian who is not what she appears to be," said Johnston, who has been a freelance writer for more than 15 years, concentrating her efforts in the fields of history, medical history and travel writing.

Other plot points involve a minister, who "takes to jogging up and down the streets of Mariposa breaking hearts as he goes" and Miss Temple, who complains about a man mooning on her front law. "David Scott has to sort it all out."

The story features some of the same characters introduced in the first offering, including local OPP Sgt. Clancy Murphy and Mira, a "man-eater and very aggressive journalist" of the Mariposa Packet.

Her first Mariposa mystery sold about 80 copies.

Johnston is hopeful Frozen Lies the Librarian, which is now available at Manticore Books, will attract those original readers as well as some new ones.

