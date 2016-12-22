Snowbird left with hefty bill

A perfect winter getaway ended with a big fat medical bill at the doorstep of George Maconachie, throwing him into a battle with his travel insurance company.

Now he wants to warn other travellers about the ways things can go wrong when dealing with insurance companies.

One fine warm Sunday morning down at Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, his wife, Roline, woke up with a scratch on her hand, she seemed to have sustained while asleep.

Paying no attention to it, she went about her usual daily activities after putting on a bandage to cover the scrape.

"We were having dinner later the same day and I was sitting with my back toward the bedroom and this bat came out of there," said Maconachie. "It was flopping around, and my dog went crazy and my wife went crazy, so I grabbed a shoe and kicked it out."

Later that week, a quick trip down to the condo medical centre landed them both at the local hospital, where they were told rabies shots were on the cards.

Maconachie was given nine shots, while his wife received seven (based on weight and size). Later, a mistake by the hospital on where they should have been given the shots on the body, sent them back for more shots.

Acknowledging their fault, the hospital cut down the original bill of $89,000 to $45,000, and so he turned to his safety net: travel insurance.

His wife's insurance company paid the claim in full, no questions asked, said Maconachie, but having a different company, his claim was denied.

Correspondence he received in writing and over the phone revealed they were rejecting his claim based on false information provided on insurance forms.

"I had answered all the questions, but two, according to them, incorrectly," said Maconachie.

The two questions were related to heart and lung disease. Specifically asking, if in the five years prior to the departure date, he had received treatment for, taken medication for or had a diagnosis for heart disease or carotid stenosis, among others. The other question asked if in the 12 months prior to his departure date, if he had received treatment for, taken medication for or had a diagnosis of lung condition, among others.

Maconachie's answer to both questions was, no.

The problem, according to the insurance company, is not simply the presence of the disease in its full manifestation, even a test administered to rule out a condition can affect the terms of the travel policy. This was something Maconachie was unaware of.

Owing to his allergies and a persistent cough a month prior to his departure, his doctor in Orillia had ordered a CT scan to check for lung cancer. Results came back negative.

Similarly, about four years ago, his doctor had ordered a Doppler ultrasound to determine his arterial health. Again, results were negative.

Maconachie's doctor wrote the insurance company detailed letters explaining why the test were ordered and that the results for both were negative.

The company wrote back accepting the absence of the lung condition, but said their policy states in the fine print that "if you have had a Doppler ultrasound, and it has revealed plaque (stenosis), then you must answer affirmatively to the question regarding Carotid Stenosis."

Caught in the back and forth between the claims company and the collectors calling him almost every day to remind him of the money he owes, Maconachie said, "The things I've heard and learned with the travel insurance industry, it's just a scam. You put in a claim and there seems to be an area of around $5,000 they pay, if it's above that, they fight it."

Even though he didn't know the intricacies of answering the questions, Adrienne Simic, spokesperson for the Travel Health Insurance Association (THIA), Canada, said it's important to be educated on these matters.

"Know your health, know your trip and know your policy," she said. "Most claims and policies can vary from provider-to-provider, but a fairly typical requirement is that travellers be of stable health for at least three months prior to travel."

That means if tests are ordered between that three month period (or as otherwise specified in the form) before they travel, there can be grounds for rejection, added Simic.

To the company, she said, diagnostic tests can mean a potential change in the traveller's stable health.

Simic recommends reading the policy carefully and calling the company with questions for clarification. "If you understood the policy, and that a change in prescription or diagnostic tests can affect your coverage, you need to call your company and ask them what needs to happen so the travel health insurance is valid when you travel," she said.

With the costs now whittled down to $4,396.10, Maconachie said, he could just pay it and get it done with, but, "It's a matter of principle here. I bought a damn insurance policy and I want to be looked after.

"It's just corporate bullying that's what it is. They'll bully you until you give up, but if anyone knows me, they know that's not gonna happen," he added.

