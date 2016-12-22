SUBMITTED The Provincial ViCLAS (Violent Crime Linkage Analysis System) Centre held four pizza days over eight weeks to raise money for the Salvation Army Toy Drive. The pizza was donated by Theo's Pizza in Orillia. As a result, $860 was raised this year. From left to right are Chad Ingram from the Salvation Army, Angie Thurlow and Staff Sergeant Kelly Grubb, both from the Provincial ViCLAS Centre.