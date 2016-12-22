Respect and integrity

It's easy to forget that just two years ago, Orillia was an isolated island floating in a sea of uncertainty. The fractured city council of the day, in one short term, had burned almost every bridge that had been carefully and painstakingly constructed over the years.

So, it is worth noting a couple of recent machinations by our current city council. A few weeks ago, the city announced it had consummated a library-use agreement with the Township of Severn. Under terms of the deal, slated to start Jan. 1, Severn will cover the $40 individual membership fee for its residents who want to use the Orillia Public Library. It's a significant pact; for the past two years, township residents had to pay $150 to join the library before receiving half of that money back from the township.

That was because the previous council tried, virtually without discussion, to increase the cost of library privileges for both Severn and Oro-Medonte Township by 20% - a hike the townships refused to pay. Taxpayers were caught in the cross-fire. It was a lose-lose scenario.

The new deal, that follows an earlier similar agreement council inked with Oro-Medonte, is important. "I'm excited about it because that was one of the goals this council had when coming to office," said Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke, who has helped turn this into a win-win scenario.

Similarly, last week, after council's final meeting of 2016, the city issued a news release announcing a partnership with the Orillia YMCA. Here's the first sentence: "The City of Orillia and the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka (YMCA) will work together to build a strong and healthy community through the independent operation of their recreation facilities that focus on meeting the needs of Orillia."

In June, the YMCA made a pitch to city council seeking to be the operator of the city's new aquatic centre, predicting it could save the city more than $23 million over the life of the facility if they helmed it. YMCA officials also warned they would be forced to close their Peter Street facility if the city opted not to partner with them.

That plea sparked a fractious debate in the community. While council was lukewarm to the proposal, a working group was established to explore the possibility of a partnership. Last Monday night, council announced that the YMCA had read the tea leaves, had reconsidered and suggested the city and the Y focus on their own specialized areas. As such, the city will focus on sports tourism, the Y will concentrate its efforts on its core business and the two entities will work together to jointly train and share lifeguards and, potentially, other staff.

"The City of Orillia is very pleased to partner with the YMCA in a way that places the needs of the community first," said Clarke. "This partnership will allow each facility to thrive while doing what each organization does best."

You can argue it's semantics and spin. And you wouldn't be wrong. But it also speaks to this council's resolve to conduct its business differently - with respect and integrity. It's also represents a rebuilding of bridges and relationships that could prove very important in the days and years ahead.

