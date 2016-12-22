MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES What is it like to sleep outside in the freezing cold? Even though none of the staff members at Best Western Mariposa Inn could answer that from personal experience, they were trying to come as close to understanding the vulnerability as they could by doing a sleep out. Nine staff members pledged support to the Lighthouse Soup Kitchen and Shelter, through the Out in the Cold charity drive, and spent a night Tuesday in cardboard boxes that served as their temporary accommodations. The group invited people to drop by and talk to them and bring donations in the form of gently-used clothing or donate by buying pre-packaged bags to go to the Lighthouse. Ruth Mitchell, housekeeping manager, takes a quick nap in her cardboard abode for the night.