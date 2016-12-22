OSS wins city championship

Orillia Secondary School won the first city wrestling championship awarded since 1989 when they out-pinned their rivals from Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School Tuesday night.

After a slate of 10 hotly contested bouts in a variety of weight classes, OSS earned a 21-12 decision over Fogarty to come out on top and claim bragging rights as Orillia's top wrestling school. After grappling to the victory, OSS captain Sam Garland accepted the storied trophy on behalf of his team.

The trophy was purchased by Mike Kitchen when the former Orillia District Collegiate and Vocational Institute closed its doors three years ago. Kitchen, who wrestled at ODCVI as a student and has volunteered as a wrestling coach for many years, rescued the trophy in a bid to help resuscitate the sport in Orillia.

"The city championship hasn't been held since 1989 because ODCVI essentially was the only school that had a wrestling team for many years," said Kitchen of the school's powerhouse wrestling program headed up by Butch Roach. That's why Kitchen joined forces with Patrick Fogarty teacher Jason Janisse to start a wrestling program at the Commerce Road school several years ago.

Now, Fogarty and OSS, which is the new school that replaced both ODCVI and Park Street Collegiate Institute, have strong wrestling programs that typically go toe-to-toe at high-school competitions. "There may not be the quantity of kids wrestling that we used to have, but the quality of kids wrestling is pretty impressive," said Kitchen. "Years ago, if we had a wrestler crack the top six at the provincials, it was a big deal and now we have kids winning medals, so it's something to be proud of."

One of the highlights of Tuesday night's event at Patrick Fogarty was an exhibition match between Kitchen and Adam Goodwin, an OSS student who has cerebral palsy. Despite his daily struggle with the debilitating disease, Goodwin loves to wrestle.

"He just wants to be part of the team and this is a great way to allow him to be part of something," said Kitchen, who was pinned by Goodwin in the match - much to the delight of his fellow teammates and those watching from the bleachers.

After the Christmas break, the local athletes will get back to the mat in preparation for the Georgian Bay championship set for Feb. 16 at Patrick Fogarty.

