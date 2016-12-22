An Orillia school bus driver was recently recognized for his dedication in ensuring the safety of his passengers through an award.

Last month, Ron Vance was inducted into the American company, Student Transportation Inc.'s (STI), Safety Wall of Fame, along with 14 other drivers.

His name will now be one among the few Canadians already featured on the wall in South Carolina.

"I thought it was fantastic that your peers would recognize you so well," he said. "It's a great honour, really. It makes you sharper, and I'll keep doing it as long as I can. I really enjoy it."

Colleagues in Canada forwarded his name to the head office down south nominating him among hundreds others for the award. They named him not only because of the strength of his driving record but also because of his involvement in various projects around the community.

Nicknamed as the Tinman, Vance regularly collects metal objects to sell off, with the proceeds going toward the Green Haven Shelter for Women and to sponsor two people during Movember.

He also volunteers with Samaritan's Purse, a non-profit that sends gifts to children in developing countries across the world.

As well, Vance and a couple of colleagues charge a small fee to take people down to St. Jacob's Market in St. Jacob's to shop and spend the day, with the money collected going toward the local food bank.

"I can't remember a time when I have seen Ron without a smile on his face and a kind word," said Tony Gottwald, area manager for STI's local company in Orillia, Parkview Transit, in a press release. "His pleasant attitude is contagious to everyone he comes in contact with, including his co-workers, school staff, and especially the students that he safely transports to and from school each day."

Before he became a school bus driver, Vance was driving transport trucks, which is a different kind of beast altogether.

"When you spend 40 years driving a truck without anyone to talk to and suddenly you have kids screaming in the back, you think, 'What's going on?'" he said.

But the stark difference from Vance's previous career doesn't affect his commitment to keep his passengers safe, even in the worst of weather.

"Even if there's been a snow storm we have to go get them in. It's a lot of responsibility with the job," he said. "My mind is to keep conscious of what's in front of me. That's why when I have kids screaming and yelling, I've told them when it's bad weather, you have to keep quiet. And once you spend a little time with them they don't forget that stuff."

And Vance knows he is remembered and appreciated when he receives hand-written Christmas cards from children and their parents, along with tokens of appreciation in the form of gift cards.

"It's wonderful," he said. "The people and kids are what I love the most, it's not the money, even though it helps pay the bills, but it's just the whole package that makes it worth it. It's a wonderful company to work for."

The ceremony took place on Nov. 29 with events that included an awards banquet with STI senior leadership and a day trip around Charleston, South Carolina.

