OPP investigate suspicious male

The Orillia OPP is seeking the assistance from the public in identifying a male involved in an incident near an Orillia area sports complex.

On Dec. 20 at approximately 8:50 a.m., an unidentified male approached a young girl near a sports complex between Gill Street and High Street in Orillia. The male grabbed the female and made some inappropriate comments toward her. The incident was interrupted by a sibling and a friend. The unknown male then fled toward High Street and then toward Simcoe Street.

Similar occurrences have taken place on High Street in April of 2014, on Simcoe Street in February of 2014 and Regent Park Public School in March of 2016. The Orillia OPP is currently investigating the incidents but is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the male.

The male is described as approximately 16-32 years old, sounding young, clean shaven, wearing a black hooded sweater, jeans and black sunglasses and the hood on his sweater was up partially covering his face.

The OPP would like to remind parents to educate their children on the potential dangers of strangers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-TIPS. (1-800-222-8477) or submit your information online at crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or others.