Editor's note: As we near the end of 2016, the Packet & Times is speaking with area municipal leaders to find out the highs and lows of the year. For the third feature, we spoke with Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke.

A subtle change was made to the mayor’s office at the Orillia City Centre in 2016: It was rearranged. The mayor’s desk and the board table flipped positions; it was a fairly innocuous move.

But every meeting Mayor Steve Clarke hosts at the table in 2017 will get to see one of the most anticipated and controversial projects in the city of this – and perhaps the previous – generation come to life, as construction of Orillia’s new recreation facility is underway at 255 West St. S.

Clarke, who served the city as an entrepreneur for years before becoming its mayor in 2014, has moved past the shock so many in the city felt by the oft-delayed and much-maligned rec centre actually getting built.

“I’m now used to the fact that it’s happening,” Clarke said from his office in a recent interview. “I live it and breathe it every week. I go out to the site on a regular basis for an update. I think that it’s sinking in throughout the community.”

Dignitaries were on hand in September to “officially” break ground at 255 West St. S. Over the next year, the exterior shell of the building will be constructed, ideally leaving interior work to be completed in 2018. In the interim, the city will continue to look at how to operate the programs inside the facility – including what, if any, kind of partnership will be formed with the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka – as well as continue to work with neighbouring municipalities, espousing the regional capabilities of this recreation facility and some of Orillia’s other assets.

“(Neighbouring municipalities) all have their own infrastructure and they have some good infrastructure,” Clarke said. “There are some things they don’t have. What they don’t have is a library to the scale that we do, a rec centre to the scale that we’ll have. As I mention each time I speak to them ... our goal is to have their citizens... use our facilities.”

The next stage of construction involves clean fill being used on the site at 255. Fortunately, the city sold some land that needed re-grading before the new tenants could move in.

The city and Hydro One came to an agreement in August on the sale of the Orillia Power Distribution Corporation in exchange for $26 million, a further $10 million in debt and the purchase of land in the Horne Business Park, where Hydro One will construct an advanced technology hub.

The deal was not without its controversy, nor was it supported unanimously around the council table. But it’s one the mayor stands behind.

“Even without the deal we got in west Orillia, we believe we got very good value for the distribution, when everything’s considered,” Clarke said. “I have no reservations there whatsoever.”

Clarke called the process positive but intense. And it almost didn’t happen.

“A couple of weeks before we were going to do the deal, we didn’t think it was going to get done,” the mayor said. “We had minimum standards that we were going to achieve for the people of Orillia, and if we were going to achieve them, the five of us (on the negotiating team) were of one mind that we couldn’t go back to council unless we achieved all those things.”

What happened was both sides getting “creative” to get things worked out, particularly finding a common ground between the minimum amount the city would take for the utility and the maximum Hydro One could support paying through its business model.

At one point the city took a reprieve from bargaining for a weekend, unsure if the deal would be finalized. They didn’t want to walk away from the proposal, but were willing to. The two sides reached out to each other during that weekend and were able to work through some of the larger outstanding issues in a meeting on the following Monday. It was here where the final selling price was determined and the $250,000 community grant from Hydro One was introduced.

The rec centre and Hydro One files are just two of the major initiatives that required council’s attention in 2016, a year that saw construction begin on the new Port of Orillia building, the creation of the economic development department and preparations begin for the city’s sesquicentennial in 2017.

“It’s been a busy year for the right reasons,” Clarke said. “It’s an exciting time. I think this year was full of a lot of thing that started ... and in 2017/2018 we’ll start to enjoy the benefits.”

The construction beginning at 255 and the sale of the lands in the Horne Business Park to Hydro One, along with the entry to Costco to the Orillia market, coincide with an uptick in development throughout the city as a whole, but particularly in the west end. As well, more people are interested in either moving to Orillia or setting up a business here. This bodes well for a council halfway through a mandate where creating jobs was one of its top priorities.

People are noticing the “terrific character” of the city, the mayor feels, and the development that occurs has to match that character. That isn’t more evident than in the city’s downtown core, where Orillia is particularly open for business. The city’s business improvement area has a vacancy rate that hovers around 5%, putting it in an elite category with similar sized downtowns.

However, expanding the scope to a geographic area that aligns more with the boundaries in the Downtown Tomorrow Plan, sees that rate balloon to about 18%, thanks primarily to the presence of three large retail spaces that are almost all exclusively empty, including the city-owned 70 Front St. N.

While that number needs to decrease, the city should – and if the mayor has his way, will – remain very picky with the development occurring downtown in the coming years.

“We welcome the development, but it has to match the atmosphere we have in Orillia. It can’t detract from it,” Clarke said. “I’ve seen lots of communities where there’s development, but it’s not necessarily what I would call ‘pretty’ development.”

The kind of development Clarke wants in Orillia is the kind that will enhance its residents’ quality of life. More and more people, he finds, are placing quality of life as a top priority in choosing where to live and possibly start a family, even if that location puts them further away from their place of employment.

As important as catering to millennials and other professionals will be, council will likely prioritize improving access to social housing in the remainder of its term. With residential vacancy rates tanking, it is becoming harder to find affordable accommodations in the city. If you think the problem is bad right now, the mayor said, wait another five to 10 years.

Another focus of council, particularly in 2017, will be an issue that unites Orillians of all stripes: public transit.

“I believe – and some will take me to task on this – that for a community of our size, we have a pretty comprehensive transit system,” Clarke said. “It needs to be better, but I don’t think there are many other communities that can boast the transit system we have.”

This year could show how that system will improve. Three new buses are being put on the road as 2016 ends, but the year was marred, once again, by constant equipment issues, which saw a variety of replacement school buses in regular service on all city routes. As well, a long-awaited transit study will make its way to council in the new year, ideally in advance of contract renegotiation with the city transit service provider.

How transit service improves, the end result of the Hydro One deal and the tight timeline for construction at 255 West are all things voters will have fresh in their minds as they head to the polls in 2018. Whether or not they’ll have a chance to vote again for Clarke as mayor remains to be seen.

“I get asked about it on a fairly regular basis and right now I just don’t have an answer,” he said. “There are many wonderful aspects of the job, but it’s quite a dedication. I’ve been enjoying doing it.”

