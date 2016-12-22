LETTER: Clear your sidewalk

I walked downtown to do some Christmas shopping last Saturday. The sidewalks were fine until I got to the actual downtown. Many businesses cleared the snow from their sidewalks (thank you), but so many did not that it made walking more like trudging, especially for those of us no longer as young as we'd like to be. I met a friend who commented that it would be so nice to walk around and shop, but she was having the same difficulty that I was.

If the DOMB wants to entice shoppers to the downtown core and increase foot traffic, it might be a good idea to ensure that we can actually get around. I don't know if it was ever a bylaw, but every business used to clear their own section of sidewalk - common sense if you want customers.

Valerie Harmsworth

Orillia