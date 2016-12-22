LETTER: A downtown life line

The fact that the DOMB and other affiliates are generalizing all vape, head shops, methadone clinics and whatever else into one category such as adult entertainment is absurd.

I have lived in this town for over 40 years now, so I feel I have it in me to speak my mind when necessary to the general public and to council, about matters that relate to me and the functionality of this town.

I have smoked cigarettes for over 20 years, and thanks to the wonderful staff at The Vape Shack located at 46 Mississaga Street East, I have successfully quit smoking.

It would seem that people get them confused with being a head shop that deals with drug paraphernalia which, in fact, they do not.

The Vape Shack, granted, has a lounge for vapers to come and relax, but it's in place for those of us that are trying to quit smoking. It's our life line.

However you may look at it, it's not what you all perceive.

It's an anti-smoking store and their goal is for people to quit smoking. Maybe if people would take some time and go in and see what they are all about, and maybe receive a lesson as to the health benefits this store has to offer, then maybe the naysayers would have a change of heart before pointing the finger.

Shawn Gauthier

Orillia