Donation presentation

SUBMITTED This past Saturday, the Orillia Fairgrounds Farmers Market presented a donation to The Sharing Place. The presentation took place at ODAS Park, inside the banquet hall, during the fourth of five Orillia Fairgrounds Christmas Markets. Norm Sinclair, president of the Board of Directors of The Sharing Place was in attendance and accepted the donation. The Orillia Fairgrounds Farmers Market has organized fundraising campaigns throughout 2016 including sales of cooler bags donated by McCauley Equipment Sales, a series of strawberry and ice cream socials, an arts and crafts for kids event and sales of food drive bags. A total of $1,500 was presented to the food bank. Of that amount, $240 is valued in food bag donations. Holli Rolland, representing McCauley Equipment Sales presented the cheque raised from the sale of their donated cooler bags.