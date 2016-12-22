Be kind to others this Christmas

After years of ODAS Park usually being the only and consistent venue with a New Year’s Eve dance, there’s some competition this year. Dr. Krane plays the tunes at ODAS Park. The doors open at 8 p.m. You can get tickets by emailing odaspark@sympatico.com, or you can call 705-325-0353.

Rustica has Lance Anderson and Roly Platt playing in the new year. Blues to end this glorious year, you might say? Actually, if you are in the camp that thinks this hasn’t been a particularly good year, and there are lots of reasons to think so, blues music is probably the antidote. Get tickets at Rustica in advance.

Even Steven will be at Lake Country Grill. You need to make reservations now at 705-329-0303. The Brownstone has Coconut Navy playing the last notes of 2016 and the first of 2017. Tickets are $10 in advance. Thursday night, Shimmy Rabbitson is playing; Friday night, Chantel Preston is in.

The Highwayman Inn has a murder-mystery New Year’s Eve event. Cocktails start at 7 p.m. They have a few different ticket options and you can call 705-325-7343 to get yours.

The biggest party is going to be at Rotary Place. You may have noticed Canada is celebrating 150 years of voting for governments we love to hate. At least they aren’t scary. Well, as scary as some other countries.

1867, is also when Orillia was incorporated as a town. There are many things planned throughout the year, but it all starts New Year’s Eve.

Typical of a government function: The times are a little off; it starts at 4 p.m. They also think mini-golf is seasonal. At least they got the skating part right. Am I being too hard? If I was being serious, I would be. There is a point: Kids don’t care about a little snow when they can whack a golf ball. They also go to bed early.

There will be a lot happening to keep the little ones from figuring out mini-golf is even better on skates, including a magic show with Rick Chance.

Give them lots of sugar so they stay awake for the fireworks at about 9:30 p.m. This is the first time anyone thought to bring a match, so it will be a special kick-off to the new year.

Be careful how much sugar you give the monsters; you’ll want them to start dropping in time to give the fridge keys to the babysitter and head out the back door to one of the other events.

Be careful yourself – our mayor is reviving the tradition of the Mayor’s Levee the next day. This is the kind of thing where you cure your hangover the old-fashioned way: with more booze. The intention might have been you’ll remember your illustrious leader made it go away and you feel some kind of obligation come election time.

The levee at the Orillia Opera House maybe isn’t quite organized with that in mind, but it will still be a party. They have a program to reacquaint people with the history of Orillia. It will also feature an appearance by Joe Roberts, who created Push for Change, a national event to end youth homelessness. He’s getting attention by pushing a shopping cart across the country. It’s from 1 to 4 p.m. You need a free ticket; register at eventbrite.ca/e/mayors-levee-tickets-6791087325.

Music to the ears

Last Saturday was busy with five events. The Orillia Vocal Ensemble raised $6,400 for the food bank with its third annual concert at Thor Motors. Heck, they raised $1,013 just in the half-hour I was there.

At Manticore Books, Sherry Lawson, Lee Bice-Matheson and J.R. Matheson were signing a lot of their books for customers. Both (they are co-authors) have third instalments of continuing stories just off the press. Lawson’s is He Looks Kind of Rough, Do you Want Me to Stay? and the Mathesons have another Paige Maddison tale. Both would make excellent gifts.

While I’m on gifts, I’ll add to the list I started last week. At the Orillia Museum of Art and History, you can pick up a new biography by Jean Sarjeant of her father’s life. He served in both World Wars. He was the subject of a Ripley’s cartoon and the image of that looks suspiciously like the drum major of the Dewar’s Scotch whisky advertising campaign.

David Town has a couple of books on the shelf about local sports history. Jayne Turvey also has a book about her father’s experience at Dieppe. And get an Orillia Fine Arts Association calendar; there are three versions out there full of art by your friends.

Back to Saturday. Before the afternoon was done, the Orillia Jazz Brass Band concert at the Geneva Event Centre had to be enjoyed. The band was sparkling with Christmas Time is Here, from A Charlie Brown Christmas. They played with a blend of voices and subtlety that gave me a chill. The stage bands from Orillia Secondary School played much better than the average of how school bands usually sound.

The evening started with a spectacular Orillia Silver Band concert. Yup, they are still very good. Carol of the Bells was great. All of the charts put a different spin on familiar Christmas tunes. Near the end, I was thinking how sad it was no one did Sleigh Ride this year. (The Orillia Wind Ensemble and Concert Band played it every year.) The Orillia Silver Band surprised me and everyone else with an encore of it. Now it’s Christmas.

Later, Lake Country Grill was packed for The Sensations’ last gig. I hoped they would do their great version of Flip, Flop and Fly. They didn’t disappoint, but when they did it, I knew it was over, except for the demanded encore. So long, Sensations.

The warm-up was Friday night at the Geneva Event Centre with a gig headlined by Shoot the Moon. I missed Aurora Blue, but I’ll catch them opening for Shimmy Rabbiston Thursday. Once Gearl Jam got halfway into their set, they played very well. Shoot the Moon never sounded better from their opening of Pink Floyd’s Welcome to the Machine to the closing Good Friends from their own repertoire. In between, they mixed stuff from their forthcoming album with original and interesting interpretations of Led Zeppelin’s Rock and Roll, the Hip’s Courage and others.

The follow-up Sunday was at St. James’ Anglican Church, where Albert Greer lead the choir and Blair Bailey at the organ for a Christmas concert. I missed Bach’s For Us s Child is Born. Jonathan Willcocks’s Christ is Born included familiar Christmas songs and the 30 members of the choir are playing in the Cellar Singers’ league.

Merry Christmas to all

I had a longer version of what follows in mind, but while space as a final frontier may be a concept, it’s pretty definite on this page. I wish each of you a sense of perspective. The rhetoric has been ramping up thanks to events south of the border. We all need to remember this country is doing all right and is not the cesspool some make it out to be.

In addition, I’d like to also wish each of you finds an ability to think about what you are saying, and what is being said by others who can’t keep their mouths divorced from some of their thoughts.

In other words, be good to each other; extend some charity toward those expressing vulgar-sounding ideas by knowing those people may not have the greatest of facility with forming words into audible sounds, and keep plugging away to make this land the greatest on earth. Merry Christmas.

