A tradition of bird counting

For 55 years, the Orillia Naturalists’ Club has organized the Orillia Christmas Bird Count. The results are reported to Bird Studies Canada (BSC).

BSC is the national science-based bird conservation organization. Its mission is to conserve the wild birds of Canada with research, citizen science programs, and advocacy. The Christmas Bird Count is a citizen science program that allows BSC to track trends.

There are about 10 people who have participated in the count for all 35 years.

On Dec. 17, there was a heavy snowfall, and this made driving difficult, though all nine teams (32 people) had the use of all-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires, so the team was able to sample about 70 km by car. Fortunately, there were no road incidents. Some feeder watchers gave lists of their species, and this added to the data. The assessed territory is a 25-km circle, centred on Bass Lake, so it includes areas in Severn Township, Oro-Medonte Township and a small part of Ramara.

Lake Couchiching was frozen, even at the Narrows, but Lake Simcoe provided many flocks of ducks, and the dump yielded its usual good collection of gulls.

Fifty-three species were recorded for a total of about 7,698 individual birds – about low average for most years. No new species were added, but three birds had new highs: greater black-backed gulls at 132, with a previous high of 118 in 2001; red-bellied woodpeckers were found by five of the teams for a total of six birds. The previous high had been three in 2009. Fourteen bald eagles were found, mainly at the landfill site. Previously, their high was only three in 2001.

Two goshawks were sighted, and one was photographed. The photo can be seen on the Facebook section of the Orillia Naturalists’ Club website. They also encountered three sharp-shinned hawks, three Cooper’s hawks, one northern harrier and 10 red-tailed hawks.

Other birds of note: 15 robins, four eastern bluebirds, two owls (great horned and barred) and seven snow buntings feeding in a field. The winter finches were disappointing. There were 204 goldfinches (the previous high was 559 in 1994), and three house finches and four purple finches were sighted. Two evening grosbeaks were seen during count week.

Because of the deep snow, most birds tended to congregate at feeders, and the wild turkeys were seen mainly in trees.

The next meeting of the Orillia Naturalists’ Club will be Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held on the third floor of the Orillia Museum of Art and History, Peter Street South. The guest speaker will be Tricia Stinnissen, of Parks Canada. Her topic will be the Bruce Peninsula National Park.

Stinnissen will discuss the ecological integrity monitoring program in the forests of Bruce Peninsula National Park, to the deep waters of Fathom Five National Marine Park. She will also give an update on her thesis results: Factors affecting road mortality of reptiles and amphibians in the Bruce Peninsula.